Ned’s Spider-Man Board Confirms This X-Men Villain Team Exists In The MCU

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's second trailer revealed a subtle nod to a member of an X-Men villain team, which could set the stage for their introduction in the MCU's Mutant Saga. Spider-Man: Brand New Day's exploration of its high-stakes, street-level story is subtly imbued with mutant connections, largely due to the rumored inclusion of Sadie Sink as Jean Grey. Jean's reported involvement in Brand New Day could kickstart the MCU's Mutant Saga early, considering the importance of the character in X-Men lore.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day's Trailer 2 revealed another X-Men connection. At the 1:10 mark, a blink-and-you-miss-it shot of a newspaper clipping highlighting Carlos Rodriguez as the "Latino Parkour Prodigy," many believed to be Spider-Man, was shown in Ned Leeds' Spider-Man board.

Sony Pictures

By being part of the Spider-Man board, Ned clearly assumed at one point that Carlos was Spider-Man, but it seemed he gave up pursuing this lead because of the amount of notable evidence in the same area. While Carlos is obviously not Spider-Man, his presence in the MCU could instead lead to the introduction of another X-Men villain team.

Sony Pictures

In Marvel Comics, Carlos Rodriguez is a member of the Y-Men, a ragtag crew of enhanced criminals operating from a paintball arena in La Jolla, California. The Y-Men are an X-Men villain team that first appeared in Young X-Men #8 in 2008. Carlos and his brother, Julio, received their powers from tattoos inked by a mutant artist named Leon Nunez, granting them the ability to settle his debts. Carlos gained the ability to deliver explosive punches and project force fields.

Marvel Comics

Other members of the Y-Men include Julio Rodriguez (golden optic blasts), Cheetah (super speed), Dragon Breath (fire breathing), and Hand-Gun (shoots real bullets from his fingers). The team's powers came with downsides because they are tied to Nunez's ability, since they drained some of his own with each use.

Carlos Rodriguez's existence is a solid Easter egg that cleverly bridges Spider-Man's grounded world with the emerging mutant undercurrents in the MCU. While Jean Grey's rumored arrival hints at cosmic-scale X-Men stakes, Carlos essentially plants seeds for street-level mutant crime that could set up a future clash with Peter Parker's Spider-Man.

The Y-Men and Jean Grey are not the only mutant connections in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The Hand's confirmed involvement revealed that a version of Mariko Yashida, the group's leader, will go head-to-head with Spider-Man in the film. Tao Okamoto first played Mariko in a supporting role in 2013's The Wolverine, meaning that another actress is set to replace her in the film.

Moreover, the Department of Damage Control is considered by many to be the MCU's first mutant-hunting villain due to its relentless pursuit of enhanced individuals, such as Sink's mystery Marvel character.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive in theaters on July 31.

Why This X-Men Villain Team's Integration Matters In Spider-Man 4

Marvel Comics

Placing a Y-Men reference on Ned's board in Spider-Man: Brand New Day suggests these kinds of powered street gangs could exist in the MCU shadows, which is actually perfect for Spider-Man's neighborhood-hero scale.

Even though Carlos isn't a natural mutant (considering that his abilities are tattoo-granted), the theme of sudden, unstable power enhancements in New York sets the stage for future enemies for Tom Holland's Peter Parker to contend with. While a rumored Jean Grey introduction serves as the flashy headline, details like Carlos (and potential Y-Men references) make the mutant connection very much alive, making the world feel lived-in and connected.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is clearly finding the perfect balance, with high-stakes personal drama anchored by Spider-Man: No Way Home's spell twist and infused with subtle mutant breadcrumbs led by Jean Grey. Whether Carlos turns out to be a red herring or a future setup for street-level mutant stories, it's another sign that the MCU's Mutant Saga is accelerating.