Is a Smeagol Movie Releasing In 2025? Andy Serkis Return Speculation Explained

Speculation is running rampant about a potential Smeagol/Gollum movie featuring Andy Serkis that will debut in 2025 - it's time to dive into that rumor.

Andy Serkis Smeagol Movie Rumor Explained

A fan-made poster is circulating across the internet and social media, especially Facebook featuring The Lord of the Rings star Andy Serkis in a starring role as Smeagol/Gollum in a solo movie entitled Smeagol. The film is teased for release in 2025, with this poster leading to speculation about the project being real.

The poster itself features a more human-looking Serkis with longer flowing hair, although his eyes are completely dark with red-and-yellow pupils that feature slits in the middle instead of circles. He's also focused on the One Ring as he holds the gold piece of jewelry in his fingertips.

Smeagol poster

For the time being, there are no official reports or quotes from anybody involved with The Lord of the Rings franchise in or around Warner Bros. that indicate a Smeagol movie being on the table.

Following Peter Jackson's original 2000s trilogy and The Hobbit trilogy from the 2010s, the only other live-action Lord of the Rings project came in 2022 with Amazon Prime Video's hit series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

That series became Prime Video's second-most-watched show of 2022 (via The Hollywood Reporter), only trailing The Boys in terms of viewership.

The Rings of Power already has a story prepared through a potential Season 5, and there's also the animated The War of the Rohirrim produced by Warner Bros. that is in production, set nearly two centuries before the original trilogy.

Will Andy Serkis Make a Smeagol Movie?

New Line Cinema

At this point in time, even though there is no way to predict whether a Smeagol movie will be made, there are no signs that any such movie is in any stage of development.

Star Andy Serkis hasn't offered any comment on reprising his role after four previous appearances in this role, the last of which coming in 2012's The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

Additionally, The Lord of the Rings hasn't been seen on the big screen since 2014's The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies, with the franchise moving more towards a serialized streaming format in more recent years.

Serkis will also be quite busy with other franchises in the coming years, confirmed for a surprise comeback as Kino Loy in Season 2 of Star Wars' hit series Andor.

On top of that, he's currently hard at work filming his material for Matt Reeves' The Batman - Part II, where he'll bring back his portrayal of Alfred Pennyworth for a second effort in the DC Elseworlds sequel.

Of course, considering that Smeagol is still one of his most iconic roles, Serkis could be inclined to return to the character down the road should New Line Cinema have the itch to make new Lord of the Rings films featuring that character.

But for now, all fans can do is wait for Middle-Earth to return in other stories with Smeagol being kept in the wings until further notice.