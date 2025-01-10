American Primeval features a cast full of A-list stars, while Shawnee Pourier gets plenty of her moments to shine.

Released on Netflix on January 9, American Primeval takes a new look into the American West, examining an often violent battle between religion and culture. Leading the way in the cast are stars like X-Men Origins: Wolverine's Taylor Kitsch and The Suicide Squad's Jai Courtney (see more on his DC character's death here).

Alongside them is rising star Shawnee Pourier, who is already receiving high praise for her role as Two Moons in the series.

Biography Details on Shawnee Pourier (Age, Filmography & More)

Shawnee Pourier

Shawnee Pourier Graduated From Cibola High School

Via an early 2022 Instagram post, fans know that 19-year-old Shawnee Pourier - who is about to turn 20 years old in late January 2025, attended and graduated from Cibola High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The school boasts a student body of almost 1,800 students, cut down from over 3,200 in 2007.

Pourier's Instagram post showed her as part of the Cibola High School basketball team, posing for pictures with some of her teammates in the school gymnasium.

Shawnee Is Bilingual

Growing up as part of the Oglala Lakota tribe of Native Americans in Thunder Valley, South Dakota, Pourier is bilingual.

Along with English (according to her Project Casting profile), she can speak conversational Lakota, a Siouan language spoken by the Lakota people of the Sioux tribes. It is known to be one of three main varieties of the Sioux language.

Shawnee's First Major Acting Job Was in Stranger Things

Slowly building her acting resume in Hollywood, Pourier has five credits on her IMDb page, including her current role in American Primeval.

Her first significant role came in the premiere episode of Season 4 of Stranger Things (which still has fans waiting for its fifth and final season). Listed as "Hot Girl," she only had a few seconds of screentime as she flirted with Noah Schnapp's Will Byers by rubbing her foot against his in class.

Later, in 2022, she guest-starred in two episodes of Dark Winds Season 2, playing Anna Atcitty. Known as the granddaughter of a local Medicine Woman who had treated Jeremiah Bitsui's James Tso, she was, unfortunately, a murder victim in Navajo County. The first two episodes of Season 2 center on the investigation into both her murder and another murder in the same area.

American Primeval features Pourier as Two Moons, a young, mute, Indigenous girl who joins the show's core characters as they trek across the frontier. This young character stows away on Sara Rowell's wagon after running away from her tribe, quickly forming a bond with Devin Rowell and being accepted by the family

Shawnee Is an Ambassador for 3 Feathers Star Quilts

Along with her work on screen, Pourier also works as an ambassador and model for a Northern-Cheyenne-tribe-operated brand called 3 Feather Star Quilts (per Facebook).

The company is known for making Native-inspired star quilts, which are heavily associated with Native American culture and represent honor and generosity. Due to their importance in This culture, the company puts forth its best effort to bring its customers high-quality materials and products.

Pourier can be seen in pictures and videos on the site's website and social media platforms, showcasing the quilts and other products while promoting the company name to a new customer base.

How To Follow Shawnee Pourier Online

Those looking to keep up with Shawnee Pourier on social media can follow her on Instagram.

American Primeval is streaming on Netflix.