Robert Downey Jr’s Avengers: Doomsday Puzzle Has Been Solved

While promoting Avengers: Doomsday at Comic-Con in July, Robert Downey Jr. wore an intriguing custom suit, the clues on which have now been solved by a new theory. Avengers 5 marks Downey Jr.'s return to the world of Marvel after he starred as the hero, Iron Man, throughout the Infinity Saga. This time, the actor will portray a villain, starring as Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, the Avengers' next major threat.

Downey Jr. has been embracing his new character with gusto, often representing him in various green outfits at press appearances. After appearing onstage in a Doctor Doom mask and robe for his grand reveal at Comic-Con in 2024, Downey Jr. wore an even more intriguing outfit to promote Avengers: Doomsday at Comic-Con in 2026. The custom black suit featured green inscriptions over the pockets, chest, and cuffs, all written in Latverian runes, the language of Doom's fictional home country in Marvel Comics.

Robert Downey Jr.

Marvel fans quickly set about deciphering the passages written on Downey Jr.'s suit, and thanks to @editwithego, the puzzle may have been solved. The user shared that, while Marvel hasn't published a key for the Latverian alphabet in the MCU, they were able to build one using RDJ's suit and the passages from the official Dom Latveria coffee pop-up at SXSW.

Robert Downey Jr.

Once deciphered, the passage on Donwey Jr.'s right-hand pocket spelled out "Revenge," while his left pocket says "Justice."

Robert Downey Jr.

The text going along his lapel reads "There is no promise of tomorrow," and the writing on his cuffs says "To the victor go the spoils."

Robert Downey Jr.

Based on this cipher, @editwithego noted they could not decode one passage on the left of the suit as two of the runes don't seem to exist in the alphabet yet, explaining, "Whatever RDJ is wearing over his heart, Marvel hasn’t told us yet." The user also shared the full cipher in their post as well, which can be viewed below.

@editwithego/Instagram

Marvel has been leaning heavily into the runic aesthetic and mythology of Latveria to build up Doctor Doom as a character in the MCU, using stained glass patterns and runes in the posters for Avengers: Doomsday and in its marketing activations. There will presumably be plenty more clues and puzzles to come featuring Doctor Doom's Latverian language, and now, fans will hopefully have a way to decipher them as they come.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026. Robert Downey Jr. returns alongside Chris Hemsworth, Hayley Atwell, Chris Evans, Pedro Pascal, and many more. The film will lead into the Multiverse Saga's final installment, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Avengers: Doomsday Suit Hints at Doctor Doom's Desires

Marvel Studios

With Robert Downey Jr.'s suit inscriptions now seemingly decoded, it's clear how these passages tie into the character he will be playing in Avengers: Doomsday, and they hint at what Doctor Doom's goals are in the new movie.

The two words on the pockets, revenge and justice, outline what Doom is after in Avengers: Doomsday. It's been revealed in marketing that Victor von Doom lost his loved ones, which many theorize is linked to an incursion in his universe caused by Steve Rogers' timeline meddling in Avengers: Endgame. This sets up Doom's main goals: revenge on Rogers and the Multiverse, and justice for his family's death.

RDJ's cuffs inscription "to the victor go the spoils" appears to be an intentional pun on Victor von Doom's name, hinting that Doom will be victorious in the film. Meanwhile, the suit's lapel line, "There is no promise of tomorrow," seems to reference the fragility of life and the tragedies Doom has experienced, which may have given him a new mantra and mindset. In the Avengers: Doomsday context, it could also be read as more sinister, hinting that under Doom's regime, no timeline is safe.

While Doom's goals in Avengers: Doomsday may seem to be villainous, Downey Jr. has been clear to point out that from Doom's point of view, what he's doing is actually heroic, which all adds up to an even more complex character for him in his next MCU movie.