The cast of Red One recently participated in a virtual press conference that The Direct was in attendance to, where they spoke about the movie and how they helped bring it to life.

Red One follows a world where Santa (played by JK Simmons) is very real, and he has an entire operation going in the North Pole. After he gets kidnapped by mysterious forces, Dwyane Johnson's Callum Drift must team up with Chris Evan's naughty lister Jack O'Malley in order to save Christmas.

Chris Evans and Dwayne Johnson On Balancing Christmas and Action in Red One

"It Almost Begs for Some Sort of Action-Adventure Movie."

One question from a journalist asked both Chris Evans and Dwyane Johnson about their process of balancing the needs of an action movie with that of a holiday film within Red One.

Evans was quick to point at the neat Christmas lore at play, which he notes inherently begs for an action-adventure movie:

Chris Evans: Luckily, it's not only me that has to figure that out. We have a whole team of people who are trying to crack that code. I mean, I think it actually provides a lot of fun. There's such great Christmas lore, folklore, not just the stories we all grew up with, but internationally. You know what I mean? When you hear some of these creatures and stories and mythology, it almost begs for some sort of action-adventure movie. So it's not quite as hard as you think.

Dwayne Johnson praised everyone involved in the process, particularly director Jake Kasdan, who previously worked with on the recent Jumanji movies:

Dwayne Johnson: I agree. I also feel that it all really starts with the material, of course, coming out of Hiram [Garcia's] brain, and then Chris Morgan cracking it, and Jake coming in and cracking it and putting it together on the page. So the material itself, I think, lent itself to a big action scale, which you typically don't see in Christmas movies, creating the definitive Santa Claus. All of these actors, who are obviously incredibly talented, came in loving Christmas... Everyone being the perfect actor for that particular role. And then on top of all that, I think you sprinkle in something that Jake inherently does in his films. I've had the privilege of working with him now three times on the first two 'Jumanji' movies, and now 'Red One,' is heart, and there's so much heart in this movie. That's often an overstatement, I think, in storytelling in Hollywood, but it's true. I think the idea, and it's one of my favorite parts of the movie, where JK [Simmons'] Santa Claus reminds me that it's our job to see the best in people and look at that child. Look beyond if they're on the naughty list, like this guy, look beyond it and look at the kid in everybody. So as Chris was saying, it really wasn't that hard, and it works...

Red One's Lucy Liu on Getting Back into the Action Game

"It Was Like I Was Alive Again..."

Lucy Liu plays Zoe Harlow in Red One, the director of MORA (Mythological Oversight and Restoration Authority), who is working hard to get Santa back into action.

Liu commented on her time getting to do some heavy action scenes for the movie, which she didn't expect:

Lucy Liu: I had spoken to Jake, and said, 'Is there any training? Or do you need me to, like, prep anything?' And he said, 'No, I think maybe she's gonna throw a kick and maybe a punch.' Maybe that's it. That's it. You're just the boss lady, and that's all it's gonna be. And I said, 'Okay, great, no problem.' I show up to the set. We're, you know, doing the costume fittings and everything. And then the stunt coordinator comes in, and he says, I just want to give you a little bit of a previs of what we're gonna do. He shows me this entire action scene, and I'm like, my face just turned white. And then I was like, Okay, let's do this. As soon as I got the sticks in my hands, it was like muscle memory kicked in, it was like I was alive again. So actually, thank you for that. I hadn't done it in a long time, but it just came back to me. And I love watching action movies. I grew up watching them, and it actually being on the screen, doing action is so exciting, and I think that it gets kids excited. It gets girls excited, gets women excited. So you know, it's nice that you still got it.

Kiernan Shipka on Playing the Villainous Gryla

"I've Never Really Played a Proper Villain Before."

The main villain of the piece is Kiernan Shipka's Gryla, an evil witch who wants to ruin the spirit of Christmas.

The actress was excited to be able to play such a proper villain and in a fun movie, no less:

Kiernan Shipka: It was really fun. I mean, I loved it. I've never really played a proper villain before. I've definitely played people who are dark and twisted, but the film kind of hinges on this kidnapping. And it was really cool to feel like I had a part in the movie that was sort of moving things in any sort of direction. That was really fun. I liked those stakes. And I love that this movie is so fun. I mean, there's a lot of heart in it. There's a lot of action in it, but at the end of the day, I think you sit down, and it's a really fun watch. So playing someone who was a villain, but also maintaining a sense of levity and fun with the whole thing was also really lovely. So it was great. I'll play a villain anytime. It was fun.

Krampus Actor on Approaching the Role of Santa's Brother

Kristofer Hivju Played Him as "Feminine, Narcissistic, and Self-Indulgent..."

Kristofer Hivju brings Krampus to life in Red One, the villainous but mostly misunderstood brother of JK Simmons' Santa Klaus.

One how he approached playing the character, who is decked out in an intense suit and practical prosthetics, the actor talked about playing "against the suit:"

Kristofer Hivju: For me, it was like the character is more or less the suit, right? So I tried to play against the suit and make him actually play him as feminine, narcissistic, and self-indulgent as possible. And suddenly, that mixture became a bit disturbing... The funny thing about Krampus is that he has the same objective as Nick, they want the same. It's just the method punishing or rewarding, and sometimes you need a bit of slapping.

Red One hits theaters on November 14.