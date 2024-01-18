Is Ratatouille 2 Movie Releasing Soon? New Sequel Speculation Explained

Speculation is circling that Disney and Pixar have a new sequel getting primed for release, Ratatouille 2, based on a piece of viral marketing for the movie.

Ratatouille 2 Movie Poster Goes Viral Online

A new poster is circulating on Facebook teasing that Disney and Pixar have plans for a sequel to 2007's Ratatouille, which would be titled RataTWOille upon its release.

Alongside the title card, the poster featured Lou Romano's Alfredo Linguini Gusteau and Patton Oswalt's Remi holding ladles next to a massive pot in the kitchen of Linguini's new bistro, La Ratatouille.

Ratatouille 2 poster

This is not the first time Ratatouille 2 has been teased online, as fans saw a possible trailer for the movie hit YouTube from the SLUURP profile in October 2022.

Star Patton Oswalt (via CinemaBlend) teased in 2007 that a sequel "could be years down the road," explaining it would have to be the right story and that the studio would make the film "at their own pace:"

"So maybe there will be a sequel. It could be years down the road but they're not saying, 'All right, two summers from now there's got to be a sequel.' Of course I would love to do a sequel to this movie but I would love to do it the way Pixar does it which is, 'Oh, we just got the right story,' and they'll do it at their own pace."

He later told Entertainment Weekly (via ComicBook) in 2018 that he would be "the last to know" if a sequel came to be, reiterating that director Brad Bird would have to develop "a truly great story" for it to happen:

"If [a sequel] happens, I'll be the last to know. I don't want there to be a sequel just to do a sequel. I want it to be if Brad Bird comes up with a truly great story. Then we'll do it."

Unfortunately, this poster can be deemed a fake considering that no official news has indicated Ratatouille 2 is in development.

Will Disney and Pixar Make Ratatouille 2?

To the disappointment of many, Ratatouille 2 appears to be nothing more than a pipe dream as Disney and Pixar have not given any indication that the original film will get a sequel.

While on the press tour for The Incredibles 2 in June 2018, director Brad Bird came close to quashing any hope of a Ratatouille sequel, bluntly telling Digital Spy, "You know, I feel like [Ratatouille] is told."

This came about a year before Oswalt reiterated to Deadline that Bird would have to be the one to "[come] up with an idea that he likes," with the entire possibility of a sequel hinging on the director:

"Oh absolutely. Any sequel to 'Ratatouille' hinges on Brad Bird coming up with an idea that he likes and would want to pursue. I love that Pixar goes with the pace of the creators. They wait until something amazing happens. So, if he drew up something, that would mean that a truly big inspiration had hit him and he wants to do it. I would absolutely run and do that."

There are ideas for where to go with the plot should Ratatouille 2 ever become a reality, with Linguini and Remy now owning their restaurant and Linguini's relationship with Janeane Garofalo's Colette progressing further.

But with Bird seemingly content to leave this movie as a singular outing, fans should not expect any news on a sequel anytime soon, if at all.

Ratatouille is now streaming on Disney+.