Raising Voices Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

After gaining wide popularity around the globe, will Season 2 of Raising Voices happen on Netflix?

Raising Voices is a teen miniseries that recently dropped all eight episodes on Netflix. Based on the novel by Miguel Sáez Carral, it follows the story of a high school student named Alma who exposes a sexual predator on her campus.

The dark Spanish drama has kicked up a lot of conversation as the series revolves around serious issues of sexual assault and exposure.

Will Raising Voices Season 2 Ever Be Released?

Netflix

Raising Voices achieved impressive popularity, ranking number one in several countries - including Spain, Argentina, Mexico, and Turkey - during multiple days of its first week of streaming on Netflix. In the United States, it peaked at #6 on the Trending Series charts four days after its premiere on June 4 (via FlixPatrol).

Originally billed as a miniseries, it was intended to run for only one season. It is based on a standalone novel, which limits the potential for additional source material to adapt.

Despite its success and the high fan demand, the likelihood of a second season remains uncertain. However, if it can continue to perform well globally, Netflix may look to think outside of the box and stray away from any source material in Season 2.

What Would Happen in Raising Voices Season 2?

There are two possible paths for a potential Raising Voices Season 2: Continue the journey of Alma and her friends to college or follow a brand-new cast of characters tackling similar issues on their high school campus.

During Season 1, Alma's friend Berta is struggling with the trauma of a past sexual assault by her history teacher. When Berta confides in Alma, they start an anonymous social media account to speak out, which resonates with other victims.

Alma plans to expose the teacher but fails, leading to Berta's suicide. Following the dark turn, that's when Alma raises the "Be careful, a rapist is hiding in there" banner in front of her school.

Thankfully, by the end of the finale, the long-time perpetrator (a history teacher) is arrested on the school premises.

Continuing this story doesn't seem like a natural fit, but that doesn't mean a different tale under the same series title couldn't work.

It wouldn't be a stretch to consider a second season of Raising Voices that follows an entirely new story but focuses on the same issues regarding sexual predators and how these crimes can impact mental health.

As of writing, there are no official plans for a Raising Voices Season 2.

All eight episodes of Raising Voices are streaming on Netflix.