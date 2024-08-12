Pokemon fans come together in mourning over the loss of longtime Misty voice actress Rachael Lillis.

Pokemon's Misty Voice Actress Rachael Lillis Passes Away

Rachael Lillis

Pokemon actress Veronica Taylor (who voices Ash Ketchum) announced to fans that voice actress Rachael Lillis tragically passed away at the age of 46 in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

This came after an extended and difficult battle with breast cancer.

Lillis is best known for her work playing Ash's friend Misty — a role she for 28 years between 1997 and 2015.

Taylor shared the following message on X, calling Lillis "an extraordinary talent" and "a bright light" who will be remembered for all of the roles she played.

She noted how thankful Lillis was for "the generous love and support" shown by fans through her cancer battle, which "truly made a positive difference:"

"It is with a very heavy heart that I share the news on the passing of Rachael Lillis on Saturday evening, 10 August, 2024. Rachael was an extraordinary talent, a bright light that shone through her voice whether speaking or singing. She will be forever remembered for the many animated roles she played, with her iconic performances as Pokemon’s Misty and Jessie being the most beloved. Rachael was so thankful for the generous love and support that was given to her as she battled cancer. It truly made a positive difference. Her family also wishes to thank you as they take this time to grieve privately. A memorial is being planned for a future date. With love, Veronica."

X

Outside of her core role as Misty, Lillis played dozens of different voice roles for Pokemon across her nearly three decades of work. This included Team Rocket’s Jessie, one of the show’s biggest antagonists.

She also voiced about 30 of the series' iconic Pokemon creatures, including Jigglypuff, Wigglytuff, Vulpix, Chansey, and Ditto.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.