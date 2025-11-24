Pluribus Episode 5 Makes Last Minute Release Date Change

Apple TV just made a last-minute release date change for Pluribus Episode 5. Vince Gilligan's new sci-fi series has gotten off to a blazing start on the Apple-owned streamer, telling the tale of the last woman on Earth who can feel anything other than pure joy. This eerie, almost X-Files-esque premise has been much celebrated by fans, ranking as one of the best-reviewed TV series of the year.

For many, Pluribus has become appointment viewing for viewers, with new episode drops coming every Friday. However, the series will shake things up for its upcoming fifth episode, as the U.S. heads into its Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

The official Apple TV X account shared that Pluribus Episode 5 will debut two days early on the service, coming on Wednesday, November 26, rather than Friday, November 28, as initially planned.

In the post, the streamer wrote an appropriately fourth-wall-breaking note, positing, "Hi Carol. We'll be seeing you a little bit earlier than normal this week:"



Pluribus stars Better Call Saul breakout Rhea Seehorn as Carol. After an alien virus leaves the world consumed by an unwavering feeling of joy, it is Carol who remains as one of the few humans left on Earth who can feel the full spectrum of human emotions. Thus begins a globe-trotting adventure, as Seehorn's curmudgeonly author seeks to uncover what is going on and how she can reverse the virus's joy-inducing effects.

Outside of this week, new episodes of Pluribus drop every Friday through December 26.

