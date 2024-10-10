Despite no official announcement of a third season, Pachinko Season 3 received a hopeful update from one of its producers.

The Korean Apple TV+ drama has been surprising fans since its debut back in March 2022. Across its two seasons, the series has received critical acclaim, earning a stellar 98% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Pachinko features a cast of Korean and Japanese actors, bringing to life a four-generation story of a Korean family who settles in Osaka, Japan's Koreatown, after fleeing their home country.

Pachinko Season 3 May Be On the Way

Pachinko

One of the producers behind Apple TV+'s Pachinko has teased fans with a potential Season 3.

Speaking with The 92nd Street Y, New York on YouTube, executive producer Theresa Kang revealed that there have been discussions about Season 3 and that showrunner Soo Hugh has "in mind [what to do for] a Season 3:"

"We would love all of you to watch and support the show. Soo [Hugh] does have in mind a Season 3 and so... we are planning on it. But, we'll see."

Of course, this is not an outright confirmation of a third season, but it is the closest thing to an official announcement fans have gotten to this point.

The cast and crew have made it clear they would be interested in returning to the series should it go forward with a third season, yet word on Season 3 remains fairly quiet.

Ultimately, as alluded to by Kang, whether Pachinko Season 3 will happen will come down to fan support.

If Apple TV+ sees the numbers to warrant a third season, then it will happen. If it does not meet those standards, no matter how well it does critically, a third season will not happen.

As Season 2 has only just finished (with its finale debuting on Friday, October 11), it still could be quite some time before a Season 3 is announced, if it is at all.

What Could Happen in Pachinko Season 3?

One thing a potential Pachinko Season 3 would not have a problem with is coming up with an engaging story to tell.

Thus far in the series, fans have gotten to know the Korean immigrant Sunja across two different timelines.

This has seen a younger Sunja living in her home country of Korea under Japanese rule and the older Sunja reconnecting with her past while living in Koreatown in Osaka.

Between the first two seasons, the series experienced a sizable time jump.

The leap forward in Pachinko Season 2 was most prominently seen in younger characters like Noa, and heading into a potential Season 3, one can assume another turning of the clock could be in store.

The series seems like it is headed toward these two different timelines of Sunja colliding, and the only way to do that would be another time jump of sorts.

So if/when Season 3 sees the light of day, it seems highly likely yet another leap forward will have taken place.

Pachinko Seasons 1 and 2 are now streaming on Apple TV+.