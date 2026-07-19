'Obsession' Hits Major Box Office Milestone That Even Marvel Studios Couldn't Reach With 14 Movies

Obsession just recently overtook the legendary martial artist Bruce Lee's final movie, Enter the Dragon, to become the highest-grossing movie ever, with a budget under $1 million, when it crossed the 1973 epic's $400m global total.

The Incredible Hulk - $134.8m

- $134.8m Thor - $181m

- $181m Captain America: The First Avenger - $176.7m

- $176.7m Thor: The Dark World - $206.4m

- $206.4m Ant-Man - $180.2m

- $180.2m Doctor Strange - $232.6m

- $232.6m Ant-Man and the Wasp - $216.6m

- $216.6m Black Widow - $183.7m

- $183.7m Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings - $224.5m

- $224.5m Eternals - $164.9m

- $164.9m Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania - $214.5m

- $214.5m The Marvels - $84.5m

- $84.5m Captain America: Brave New World - $200.5m

- $200.5m Thunderbolts* - $190.3m

Last month, Obsession stole one honor from Avengers: Endgame, outperforming the Infinity Saga's record-breaking blockbuster in its fifth weekend, something which it has continued to do ever since. That demonstrates the unprecedented legs Curry Barker's horror has gained through virality and stellar word of mouth.

When it comes to the global box office, Obsession and its $426.7 million worldwide gross (at the time of writing) has toppled seven MCU movies.

The Incredible Hulk - $265.6m

- $265.6m Captain America: The First Avenger - $370.6m

- $370.6m Black Widow - $379.8m

- $379.8m Eternals - $402.1m

- $402.1m The Marvels - $206.1m

- $206.1m Captain America: Brave New World - $415.1m

- $415.1m Thunderbolts* - $382.4m

Despite already landing on digital platforms, Obsession is still winning big at the box office and should soon overtake Shang-Chi ($432.2m), although Thor ($449.3m) and Ant-Man 3 ($476m) may be a little out of reach.

Hollywood famously learns the wrong lessons from its biggest box-office hits, attempting to replicate basic, surface-level elements, rather than what audiences truly connected with. For instance, the lessons from Obsession must be that moviegoers are craving quality filmmaking with new ideas and fresh talent, regardless of scale, not that they like horror movies about a psychotic girlfriend.

This year has already seen Obsession and Backrooms winning big, and DC Studios is already hoping to grab a piece of the recent horror craze this October with its Batman villain spin-off, Clayface. It's tough to imagine that Marvel Studios isn't evaluating which of its characters could be the vehicle for a true horror movie, whether it be Blade, Ghost Rider, Moon Knight, or a Midnight Sons ensemble.

A sub-million-dollar budgeted horror outperforming two of Marvel Studios' recent tentpoles, Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts*, one of which was very well received, should raise major questions about the state of the MCU.

Fortunately, Marvel Studios has two safe bets on its hands with July's Spider-Man: Brand New Day and December's Avengers: Doomsday. Both of the MCU's 2026 movies are expected to perform well at the box office, perhaps proving that modern audiences only care about "event" superhero cinema from the biggest IPs.

Marvel and DC have spent years oversaturating the superhero market in movies and TV, leading audiences to prioritize only the biggest releases. As such, whenever something truly unique comes around that could be the next sleeper hit, such as Thunderbolts*, it, unfortunately, blends into the crowd.