NCIS Season 22, Episode 6 introduces one of Agent Parker's dangerous enemies from his past while Agent Knight reflects on her personal life.

The hit CBS crime series' latest episode, "Knight and Day," sees the Major Case Response Team (MCRT) deal with a break-in that occurred inside the home of Radmoore CEO and defense contractor Freddy Martin. As the investigation deepens, more twists and turns are unpacked.

NCIS Season 22, Episode 6 premiered on CBS on November 25.

NCIS Season 22 Episode 6's Guest Stars: Who's Who in the Cast?

Alisa Allapach - Shiela

Alisa Allapach appears in NCIS Season 22, Episode 6 as Shiela, the mistress of Freddy Martin who can be seen being intimate with him during the early moments of the installment.

Allapach is best known for her roles in Kingdom, Light as a Feather, and In Flight.

Travis Schuldt - Freddy Martin

Travis Schuldt is part of the cast as Freddy Martin, Radmoore's CEO, a defense contractor, and Melinda Martin's husband.

Schuldt has credits in The Boy Next Door, Young Sheldon, and 9-1-1.

The actor's most recognizable role is playing Ethan Crane in Passions.

Brianna Brown - Melinda Martin

Brianna Brown guest stars as Melinda Martin, Freddy's wife who keeps a dangerous secret that ties her back to a crime family in Kansas City.

Brown recently appeared as part of the cast of Outer Banks Season 4 where she played Hollis. The actress can also be seen in Dynasty, The Last O.G., and Eastsiders.

Tabitha Brownstone - Lauren Jacobs

Tabitha Brownstone portrays Lauren Jacobs, Melinda's long-lost daughter whom she is trying to protect.

Brownstone's notable credits include Pilot Season, Fickle, and The Middle.

Rebecca De Mornay - Carla Marino

Rebecca De Mornay joins the cast of NCIS Season 22, Episode 6 as Carla Marino, the leader of the biggest crime family in Kansas City who will stop at nothing to find her missing granddaughter.

De Mornay previously appeared in Jessica Jones, Lucifer, and Saint Clare.

Here are NCIS' main cast members who appear in Season 22, Episode 6:

Sean Murray - Timothy McGee

Katrina Law - Jessica Knight

Brian Dietzen - Dr. Jimmy Palmer

Rocky Carroll - Leon Vance

Gary Cole - Alden Parker

Wilmer Valderrama - Nick Torres

Diona Reasonover - Kasie Hines

NCIS Season 22 Episode 6 Plot Recap

An Affair Gone Wrong

NCIS Season 22, Episode 6 begins with a married billionaire hooking up with his mistress in his panic room, but it all goes haywire after two armed men break in and try to subdue them.

However, the quick thinking of Shiela, the mistress, saved both of their lives, and she ended up shooting (and killing) one of the intruders. It turns out that the billionaire is Freddy Martin, a high-profile individual who is the CEO of Radmoore and a defense contractor.

The bloody encounter prompts the Major Case Response Team (MCRT) to investigate the matter at the personal request of the Secretary of Defense.

During the investigation, things become complicated after Freddy's real wife, Melinda, arrives to confront her husband and his mistress, but what makes it interesting is the fact that she is not surprised to see both of them.

The Real Target

The team thinks that Melinda's unsurprising reaction to seeing her husband and Shiela makes her a suspect, which is why she is questioned at the NCIS headquarters.

While Freddy Martin appears to be the primary target of the break-in because of his company's $200 billion net worth, Kasie (Diona Reasonover) and Jimmy's (Brian Dietzen) digging into the suspect's phone leads them to discover that Melinda is the actual target and not her husband.

Katrina Law

As a result, Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) taps Agent Jessica Knight (played by NCIS veteran Katrina Law who recently addressed her exit scare) to be Melinda's bodyguard while they find out who has been planning her abduction.

Knight's assignment to Melinda doesn't sit well with the pair because the snarky victim has been treating the NCIS agent with disgust ever since they met at the crime scene.

Still, Knight wants to be as professional as always and she agrees to Melinda's demands to play tennis with her at a nearby exclusive country club before they head to a safehouse.

What Is Up with Knight's Mystery Jacket?

Wilmer Valderrama & Sean Murray

Elsewhere in the episode, Agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Agent Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) are conducting an internal, not-so-urgent investigation regarding the identity of the man who they believe flirted with Knight the other night when she attended a rager with Torres.

The pair's only lead is a leather jacket that has a dry cleaning bar code in it. They seek Jimmy Palmer's help, the MCRT's resident medical examiner and Knight's ex-boyfriend.

Using Palmer's connections, they eventually find out that the jacket belonged to an older actuary from Bethesda who kinda resembles Palmer (but he is far more handsome, respectfully).

Palmer's not-so-cheerful reaction toward the matter suggests that he has yet to truly move on from Knight.

Who Melinda Really Is

Brianna Brown

Circling back to the investigation, the team eventually learns that Melinda Martin is not her real name. Instead, she stole the identity of the real Melinda Willis in 2002 after she died.

It turns out that her real name is April Day, a valedictorian and a homecoming queen who is the former high school sweetheart of Jason Marino (aka the son of a crime lord in Kansas, Carla Marino).

After tricking Knight into the panic room and hiding her there, April is abducted by the Marino's goons and it is not long before Knight falls victim to the kidnapping as well.

In headquarters, NCIS Director Leon Vance (Rocky Caroll) and Agent Parker try to piece together why Carla is doing whatever she can to retrieve April.

At first, they think that the crime boss is seeking revenge for his son's death, but it is the revelation that April was three months pregnant when she ran away with Jason that tied all of it together.

Ties to a Kansas Crime Family

"Knight and Day" reveals that Carla Marino wants to abduct April because she wants her DNA in order to find her missing granddaughter, Lauren.

She has done horrible things in her quest to find Lauren, such as killing the minister from New York who is aware of her whereabouts and kidnapping April and Lauren.

Thankfully, Knight and April escape, and they help the team set up a trap for Carla when she arrives at a local flower shop to meet her long-lost granddaughter.

While they take Carla into custody, the MCRT lets her go since her people are willing to take the fall for her. Still, Agent Parker promises to keep tabs on her.

The episode ends with a heartfelt reunion between April and her daughter, with Agent Knight looking over as a proud friend in the background.

New episodes of NCIS Season 22 air on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS before streaming the next day on Paramount+.

