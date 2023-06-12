Marvel's Namor Star Breaks Silence on Sexual Assault Allegation

Namor star Tenoch Huerta broke his silence after being accused of sexual assault.

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor made headlines recently when allegations of sexual assault came to light.

Mexican saxophonist and renowned activist María Elena Ríos claimed the Marvel star was a "violent and sexual predator" while accusing Huerta of the assault of not just her but "several more" people as well.

The actor is seemingly set to be a major part of the MCU story going forward, with his Namor character having played heavily in the Marvel comics for years.

Tenoch Huerta On Sexual Assault Allegation

Following allegations of sexual assault, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever actor Tenoch Huerta released a statement calling the accusation "false and completely unsubstantiated."

The written statement was posted on social media by the Namor star and sent to media outlets, revealing details of the "consensual" relationship he had with his accuser María Elena Ríos and what has gone on since it ended:

"A false and completely unsubstantiated accusation about me has spread like wildfire - and I cannot let it go unchallenged any longer. About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months. It was entirely consensual at all times, as countless others can attest. And throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends."

He noted that since the two broke things off he has "engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation:"

"As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage."

Huerta said that he is "by no means perfect" but these "allegations are simply untrue:"

"Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive. I am deeply grateful to my family and the people who have supported me and greatly appreciate everyone who is willing to look at the facts and reflect before rushing to an untrue and unjust conclusion."

