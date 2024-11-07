My iPhone Notes Disappeared - Here's How to Get Them Back

iPhone users have recently experienced an issue where previously saved notes have vanished from Apple's official "Notes" app. Fortunately, users online have found a solution to the common problem.

How to Recover Deleted iPhone Notes

Apple's missing notes issue seemingly arises after users have opened "Notes" and accepted the latest terms and conditions, prompting files to later disappear.

One solution to the problem was shared on X (formerly Twitter), which involves going to the "Settings" app.

Click the account holder's name button at the top of the "Settings" homepage. Select the "iCloud" settings option. Select "Notes." Ensure "Sync this iPhone" is selected and green.

This solution was found by @Winterbrism on X and seems to be doing the trick for many users.