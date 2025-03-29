Mid-Century Modern Season 2 Gets Major Update from Hulu Series Creator

According to its creator, Hulu's Mid-Century Modern may already have plans for a Season 2.

The new streaming comedy, from Will & Grace creators David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, tells the story of three gay friends who, in a Golden Girls-esque twist, move in together in sunny Palm Springs.

It stars Only Murders in the Building and Elsbeth Season 2 actor Nathan Lane and is streaming (in its entirety) on Hulu now.

Hulu

Speaking in a recent interview, Mid-Century Modern creator Max Mutchnick teased future plans for the series, including a peek behind the curtain at a potential Season 2.

Whether intentional or not, Mutchnick mentioned the idea of the show moving forward beyond its first season, teasing Deadline with some ideas they have for more episodes.

This includes bringing in more actors for the team's past hit queer comedy, Will & Grace, if "there’s something perfect for them, and they want it, and we want it:"

"We really want these worlds to operate separate from each other. We obviously love 'Will & Grace' and everything that that show did and was is unbelievable. That’s not to say that those actors won’t show up, if there’s something perfect for them, and they want it, and we want it. "

This is the first mention of potential plans for Season 2, hinting that more Mid-Century Modern is coming.

Mutchnick clarified that the creative team does not see a full-on Will & Grace and Mid-Century Modern crossover. Still, some opportunities could present themselves to bring some of those fan-favorite TV stars into the fold in the future:

"I think the worlds aren’t going to cross over. Maybe Karen’s [Megan Mullally] invisible husband Stan will show."

How Likely Is Mid-Century Modern Season 2?

Hulu

With no official word on whether Mid-Century Modern Season 2 will happen, these dreams remain purely speculative at this point. However, the new streaming comedy getting another batch of episodes is not out of the realm of possibility.

Ultimately, whether the series gets another run will depend on whether it meets Hulu's benchmarks for success after its launch on the service.

Critically, the show has fared incredibly well in its early goings. As of writing, Season 1 is sitting at an 89% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes and a 91% audience score.

For comparison, this makes the series one of the better-reviewed Hulu original series as of late, sitting slightly above other recent hits like Paradise (which was recently greenlit for a second season) and just below A Thousand Blows.

Both of those shows were received about as well as Mid-Century Modern Season 2, and both have been given a second season order.

Another metric to look at is how many people actually watch the new Hulu comedy. In just one day on the service, Mid-Century Modern climbed into Hulu's Top 15 Movie & TV Shows ranking in the U.S., getting as high as #15 in its first 24 hours.

If the series can maintain this strong start, then a Season 2 will be all but guaranteed, but it could be weeks or even months before its fate is officially announced to the masses.