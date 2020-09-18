MCU's Ms. Marvel Series Taps 4 Directors, Including Bad Boys For Life's Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah

Ms. Marvel is definitely quickly moving forward over at Marvel Studios. While most MCU projects have recently stalled due to the pandemic, films such as Shang-Chi and shows such as Falcon and the Winter Soldier have already resumed production, which has led pre-production projects like Ms. Marvel to continue on as well.

Recent news of production schedules and casting for Ms. Marvel has already been generating major buzz for the series. While the show still has yet to name an actress for the titular role, Marvel Studios has taken another pre-production leap forward, confirming an exciting lineup of directors to helm the series episodes.

NEWS

Ms. Marvel Directors

In a new report from THR, Ms. Marvel is now confirmed to be adding four directors to helm episodes for the upcoming series. The group includes Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, two-time Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, and Meera Menon, who has directed episodes of The Walking Dead and The Punisher.

The Direct initially reported El Arbi and Fallah had been tapped to direct at least one episode for the series.

WHAT THIS MEANS

The directors announced to be joining Ms. Marvel are an exciting group of filmmakers, each likely bringing different experiences and tones to the world of Kamala Khan. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah clearly know how to handle exciting action and fast-paced, character driven stories.

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who has won Oscars for her documentary shorts Saving Face and A Girl in the River, can bring a true and deep exploration of character to Ms. Marvel. Meera Menon has the comic book television series experience, having lent her talents to popular shows like The Walking Dead, The Punisher, and Titans, undoubtedly bringing a similar quality over to Disney+.

These directors also share multicultural backgrounds, and with Ms. Marvel introducing the MCU's first Pakistani American superhero, the idea of identity and culture will surely play a large part into the story and characterization of Kamala Khan.

It's definitely encouraging to see that Marvel Studios is committing to represent this character in a genuine way by bringing in filmmakers that can accurately depict the conflicts, culture, and character of Kamala Khan. And with this confirmation of the show's directors, the official announcement of who will portray Ms. Marvel should be on its way very soon.