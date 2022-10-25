MCU Groot’s Next Evolution Revealed by Marvel (Photos)

Throughout the Guardians of the Galaxy’s tenure within the MCU, Marvel audiences have watched Groot grow up from a tiny sprout at the end of the original film to Baby Groot in Vol. 2 to Teenage Groot in Avengers: Infinity War.

Now it seems that as the Guardians' story draws to a close, so does the evolution of the galaxy’s favorite Flora Colossus.

While fans get a quick glimpse of an older Groot in Thor: Love and Thunder, the first trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special revealed just what grown-up Groot will look like in November ahead of 2023’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Groot is All Grown Up in Guardians Holiday Special

The new trailer for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, coming to Disney+ in November, offers the best look yet at Groot all grown up.

This new version of Groot has added a great deal of muscle (bark?) to his frame, filling out his stature much more than his adolescent form last seen in Thor: Love and Thunder.

There's also a quick shot of Groot from the side, showing his height and size in comparison to that of Star-Lord and Drax. While he isn't as tall as the original Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy, he's still a full head taller than Star-Lord.

Still, this isn't exactly the first glimpse fans have seen of this taller, muscular Groot.

The first tease came via Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special-themed Christmas ornaments which were revealed earlier this year.

Now, it's worth noting that this grown-up Groot looks different than the original Groot from the 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy film, and that's because the original Groot and the current Groot are two different characters.

In fact, it seems that Marvel Studios intentionally incorporated elements of Baby Groot and Teenage Groot’s design into this adult version of the character to avoid such confusion.

Rockin' Around the Christmas Groot?

At its core, the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has always been about family; and ever since the current Groot came to be, he's been the baby.

It will be interesting to see if and how his growth and newfound maturity will impact the Guardians, particularly looking at his relationship with Rocket.

As for what Groot will be up to in this special, it's hard to say since Mantis and Drax appear to be at the center. However, a LEGO advent calendar themed after the Guardians Holiday Special has shown Groot as a Christmas tree, so perhaps the Christmas lights and red reindeer antlers are just the start of his holiday look.

Fans can expect to learn more about Groot and the Guardians crew now that marketing for the Disney+ special has begun, as well as what Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 has in store for this ragtag family in 2023.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives on Disney+ on Friday, November 25.