Marvel Celebrates 10 Best MCU Gods (Photos)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) pushed different gods to the forefront in Phase 4, and the studio is highlighting them ahead of Phase 5.

The Infinity Saga only touched the tip of the iceberg when it introduced powerful gods such as Thor, Loki, and Odin. It also unveiled a glimpse of how a corrupted god could become dangerous after the arrival of Hela.

Phase 4 took it to the next level by expanding the hierarchy of power, and Marvel UK's official Instagram account recently shared an "Oh my gods." post calling attention to ten of Marvel Studios' on-screen gods:

10 Powerful Gods In the MCU

1.) Taweret

Marvel Studios

Moon Knight Episode 4 surprised everyone when it introduced a talking hippopotamus. This character was eventually revealed to be Taweret, the goddess of childbirth and fertility who acts as a protector of mothers and children.

It is unknown if Taweret will return in a future MCU project, considering that Moon Knight Season 2 has yet to be officially announced. Still, given that May Calamawy's Layla is Taweret's avatar, there's a strong chance for a comeback.

2.) Thor

Marvel Studios

Chris Hemsworth's Thor made an incredible return in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Natalie Portman's Mighty Thor. The film's ending teased a major future for the God of Thunder since he now has an adopted daughter, Love.

Every appearance of Thor proved that he is powerful enough to take down tons of enemies, but his next expected appearance in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty could become his greatest challenge as he battles Kang the Conqueror.

3.) Khonshu

Marvel Studios

Khonshu had a major role in introducing a brand-new hero into the MCU in Moon Knight. Although the Egyptian god and Oscar Isaac's Marc Spector had a falling out, the Disney+ show's finale proved that his job is not finished, and a dark future might be in the cards for him in the MCU.

4.) Namor

Marvel Studios

In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor is seen as a god-like figure by his people and the Wakandans, with them referring to him as K'uk'ulkan.

The MCU sequel showed fans a glimpse of what Namor is capable of, and it's safe to say that the Talokan leader will be back for more.

5.) Bast

Marvel Studios

2018's Black Panther introduced Bast, a goddess from the Wakandan Mythos of the MCU. Bast is the Panther Goddess that led a warrior shaman to the heart-shaped herb, a plant that can grant enhanced physical abilities and allows the user the ability to enter the Ancestral Plane.

6.) Odin

Marvel Studios

While Odin already died during Thor: Ragnarok, there is no denying that his power level was nearly unmatched during his prime (as seen during 2011's Thor.)

Despite his sheer power, Odin is described as a wise king, a lesson he successfully passed on to his son, Thor.

7.) Zeus

Marvel Studios

Thor: Love and Thunder introduced Russell Crowe's Zeus, the leader of Omnipotence City and the Greek god of lighting. The film also revealed that he possesses a thunder bolt that harnesses his powers.

Thor 4's post-credits scene also showed that Zeus is not easy to kill, with it confirming that he's alive even after Thor pierced his chest with his own thunder bolt.

8.) Ammit

Marvel Studios

Ammit is an Egyptian goddess with a crocodile head who is feared for judging humans based on their past, present, and future to decide whether a person is worthy to live. Ammit went toe to toe with Khonshu in Moon Knight Season 1's finale, but she was ultimately defeated and trapped inside Arthur Harrow's body.

Given that Jake Lockley seemingly killed Harrow in the show's post-credits scene, it remains to be seen if Ammit will make another grand return.

9.) Hela

Marvel Studios

Hela is the Goddess of Death and proved that fact when she dismantled Asgard's battalion of soldiers and the Warriors Three.

Moreover, the combined efforts of the Revengers (Thor, Loki, Valkyrie, and Hulk) were still not enough to defeat Hela in Ragnarok, and it only took the emergence of Surtur to win the battle.

10.) Loki

Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston's Loki already died several times in the MCU, but he keeps coming back stronger than ever. The God of Mischief even has his own Disney+ series, and it is widely expected that he will have a significant role in future clashes against the Time Variance Authority's leader, Kang the Conqueror.

As the MCU expands, these powerful gods will become a consistent force in showing the franchise's hierarchy of power. It's also safe to assume that there will be more gods that will be introduced in the future to level the playing field, and hopefully, the Earth's Mightiest Heroes will be better equipped in handling them when the time comes.