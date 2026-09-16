Marvel Zombies Season 2 Gets Exciting Update Ahead Of Disney+ Return

Marvel Zombies Season 2 just got an exciting update ahead of its return to Disney+. The series, set in an apocalyptic reality where Earth's Mightiest Heroes get infected by a zombie plague, was renewed for a second season earlier this year. Since the renewal, news on the follow-up and the direction it's set to take has been scarce. However, fresh information surfaced regarding a major creative addition the show just made for Season 2.

Animation director Seth Kearsley is officially joining Marvel Zombies Season 2, and he shared the announcement on his X page to the excitement of many Marvel fans familiar with his previous work. Breaking the news, Kearsley stated that he "couldn't be more excited":

"Just confirmed, I can say what I'm working on and nothing more. Marvel fucking Zombies!!! Couldn't be more excited. Career full-circle moment with The Maxx and Mummies Alive. No holds barred martial arts and gore."

Marvel Television

The director, famed for his work on animated projects like Eight Crazy Nights, Family Guy, and Looney Tunes, remained coy about specific details from Season 2 despite his enthusiasm, telling a fan that "I can only say that I'm working on it" when they asked about Infinity Hulk's return.

He continued to express his excitement as congratulatory messages poured in, answering one well-wisher, "Ty ty super stoked. Such an incredible team. I feel somewhat like Howard the Duck joining the Avengers, but amazing to be this inspired at work after 32 years in the industry."

Kearsley's hiring is a big clue that Marvel Zombies Season 2 is moving full steam ahead at Marvel Animation. The adult animated series spun out of the famous What If...? episode "What If... Zombies?" and became Marvel Studios' first TV-MA animated project, dropping its four episodes all at once in September 2025.

Season 2 does not have an official release timeline, but Marvel's Head of Streaming, Television and Animation, Brad Winderbaum, revealed earlier this year that he had seen the first animatic for the new episodes and "it was crazy," while teasing that the season contains "an MCU thing that has never really happened before."

Although there's no confirmation of when the series will arrive, if other Marvel Animation projects are anything to go by, it could land sometime in 2027. X-Men '97, for example, had two years between releases, with Season 1 arriving in 2024 and Season 2 not arriving until 2026. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Season 1 arrived in January 2025, and the follow-up season, originally slated for fall 2026, was recently pushed to January 2027.

Marvel Zombies Season 2 will pick up where Season 1 left off, with Elizabeth Olsen's zombified Scarlet Witch, who also took on the moniker Queen of the Dead, warping reality on unprecedented levels and trapping Kamala Khan in a false one.

Will Marvel Zombies Season 2 Be an Upgrade On Season 1?

Marvel Television

Marvel Zombies Season 1's four episodes were exciting and intriguing, but they came with some baggage that the follow-up could definitely improve on. One glaring issue was the heavy focus on Kamala Khan. As interesting as Kamala is, there are better characters Season 2 could place the spotlight on, which would immediately take it a step above its predecessor.

Also, an apocalyptic story on that level deserves a lot more episodes. Being limited to just four stunted Season 1 from hitting its full potential, as the story felt rushed in several areas. The follow-up could benefit from double the episode count. It hasn't been confirmed whether Season 2 will take this direction, but more episodes would mean more interesting characters get the extra attention needed to flesh out their individual stories.

Also, one of the best aspects of Season 1 was its brutality and gore. Kearsley's words suggest the new season will lean even further into that, which would be a great direction. That being said, Kearsley's background centers heavily on dark action; he was a storyboard artist on MTV's The Maxx in 1995, a dark body-horror series still regarded as one of the most faithful comic-to-animation adaptations ever made, and he also directed Mummies Alive!, so dark, eerie action is practically his signature.

Details that have surfaced about Season 2 so far suggest it will likely be a step up from Season 1, which is essential, given how Marvel's animated shows have become a staple on Disney+.