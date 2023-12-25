Marvel's What If Season 2 Episode List (Confirmed)

Here’s every confirmed episode for Marvel Studios’ What If…? on Disney+.

New episodes of the MCU’s first animated series are hitting all the right notes for critics and fans. The second season is being called “extremely entertaining and intriguing,” with its animation being “even smoother” than its debut season.

To make it all the more interesting, Season 2 is getting even wackier with its concepts—a completely original hero born from the Tesseract’s power, 1602 Avengers, Happy Hogan turning into the Hulk, and more!

Every What If…? Season 2 Episode Confirmed

Marvel

Episode 1: What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps?

Release: December 22, 2023

Following Ronan successfully overthrowing Thanos before the events of Guardians of the Galaxy happen, the titular group never forms. Instead, Xandar closes itself off with a planetary-wide shield to stave off its destruction.

This alternate timeline sees Nebula become a member of the Nora Corps, where she eventually goes on to investigate the death of Yondu Udonta. A Vin Diesel-less Groot even makes an appearance.

Episode 2: What If… Peter Quill Attacked Earth’s Mightiest Heroes?

Release: December 23, 2023

In the MCU, Yondu chose not to deliver a young Peter Quill to his father, Ego. The Watcher, however, has seen a reality where the delivery was completed as intended.

The result is Peter Quill returning back to Earth with a vengeance, leading to the formation of an entirely unique Avengers team: Peggy Carter, Howard Stark, Bill Foster, King T’Chaka, Bucky Barnes, Dr. Wendy Lawson, Hank Pym, and Thor.

Episode 3: What If… Happy Hogan Saved Christmas?

Release: December 24, 2023

Happy Hogan has a wild Christmas when, while the Avengers are out and about, Justin Hammer comes knocking and infiltrates Avengers Tower. What follows is a Die Hard-inspired tale that introduces a new purple Hulk to the MCU mythos.

Episode 4: What If…Iron Man Crashed Into the Grandmaster?

Release: December 25, 2023

This episode was originally made for season 1, with Gamora playing a key role in the show’s first season finale, despite her not appearing previously.

The story follows the hypothetical timeline where instead of falling back to Earth in Avengers after sending the nuke into space, Tony Stark falls through several wormholes to crash land in Sakaar—the same gladiatorial planet seen in Thor: Ragnarok, led by Jeff Goldbum’s Grandmaster.

As for Gamora, her path crosses with Stark because she’s looking to avenge the man who foiled her father’s big plans for Earth.

Episode 5: What If…Captain Carter Fought the Hydra Stomper?

Release: December 26, 2023

This episode catches audiences up with the same Captain Carter Variant from Season 1 and continues her big cliffhanger—Carter finding Steve Rogers and the Hydra Stomper. What follows plays out like an alternate Winter Soldier, with a few fun, surprising bits of MCU connectivity.

Episode 6: What If… Kahhori Reshaped the World?

Release: December 27, 2023

Marvel Studios proudly announced the creation of the historic new superhero Kahhori in early 2023; she's a young Mohawk woman who has a run-in with the Tesseract, leading to her being imbued with immense power.

The result is a world where the colonization of America may have never had the chance to take hold like it did in this reality.

Episode 7: What If… Hela Found the Ten Rings?

Release: December 28, 2023

As the title implies, this story will see Cate Blanchett’s Hela having a run-in with Ten Rings, which are in the possession of Tony Leung Chiu-wai’s Wenwu.

Episode 8: What If… the Avenger Assembled in 1602?

Release: December 29, 2023

The eighth episode of season 2 follows a reality where the Avengers existed in 1602.

While not directly based on the original Marvel 1602 comics that were released from November 2003 to June 2004, they serve as key inspirations.

Episode 9: What If… Strange Supreme Intervened?

Release: December 30, 2023

While not much is known about this episode, at the very least, it seems that Strange Supreme will be reintroduced into the story.

It’ll be hard to match up to the stakes that Infinity Ultron provided last season, but perhaps something worse is on its way.

What If…? Is now streaming on Disney+.