Marvel's Forgotten Supervillain TV Show Deserved One More Season

Marvel’s forgotten supervillain series, M.O.D.O.K., deserved not to be cancelled because of several strong reasons. Hulu’s M.O.D.O.K. is an adult comedy series that follows the titular Marvel villain as he navigates finding the right balance among his failed attempts at world domination, running his evil organization, AIM, and dealing with his dysfunctional family life.

The 10-episode first season was widely praised by critics, earning an 87% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the strong reviews, M.O.D.O.K. was canceled after one season in May 2022 due to Marvel Studios' consolidation of content and Marvel Entertainment's strategic shift in priorities away from these Hulu adult animated projects and toward more MCU content for Disney+.

Why M.O.D.O.K. Deserves a 2nd Chance

Unique Creative Vision

Hulu

Hulu's M.O.D.O.K. occupied a unique niche with its animation style and tone, drawing comparisons to hit shows like Family Guy and The Simpsons while set in the Marvel universe. That premise alone makes the series stand out from the rest of the other projects, and it should've been given the chance, especially now that the MCU is diving deep with Multiverse stories.

Interestingly, MODOK showrunner Jordan Blum said in an interview in May 2021 that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and his team reportedly "dug" the show and encouraged the team to keep production going despite its non-MCU status. However, MODOK didn't see the light of day after its cancellation.

It was a missed opportunity, as the series managed to humanize MODOK beyond his "killing machine" persona by showing how he navigates failure and confronts his demons.

Strong Quality & Critical Reception

Marvel Studios

Many would agree that MODOK demonstrated strong quality, as evidenced by the solid reviews it received during its run.

The show's embrace of stop-motion animation also made it look fresh and visually unique on-screen. MODOK was also worth a rewatch because the show is a proven landmine for Marvel Easter eggs that need a second viewing for fans to unpack.

MODOK's star-studded voice cast, led by Patton Oswalt and Melissa Fumero, elevated the show through their strong performances and instant chemistry whenever their characters appeared on-screen. At the end of the day, the show wasn't cancelled because of its quality, and some would argue it would've been at least renewed for a second season if Marvel's shift hadn't happened.

Some Storylines Deserve to Continue

Hulu

MODOK's self-contained nature made the show beloved, as anyone can jump in without needing to understand past projects. The Season 1 finale ended on a major cliffhanger that requires a continuation, mainly due to the idea that MODOK was forever changed after losing his family for his own gain.

Season 1 spent a good chunk of its runtime changing MODOK and letting him realize that family must come first. However, the villain let his thirst for power prevail, and it cost him his entire family. A possible Season 2 could further push MODOK to the limit and on the side of good by doing whatever it takes to save his family, even if it means losing his future position as Emperor of the world.

Seeing MODOK's growth from a villain to a full-blown hero would definitely be an exciting sight to watch.