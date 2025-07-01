Marvel Studios Wants You to Remember The Watcher Secretly Appeared In 3 Disney+ Shows

Marvel Studios recently thought it important to remind MCU fans that Uatu (also known as the Watcher) not only appears in What If...?, but also in three other Disney+ shows. While What If...? was an anthology-style series that is not canon to the greater MCU, the show did feature elements that have crossed over into other projects, with the most notable being the Watcher. Although he did not have a large on-screen presence in those other projects, Marvel Studios proved that he is always looming in the shadows.

The Marvel Studios United Kingdom Instagram account recently posted a collage of shots from four different Disney+ shows, with every picture showcasing the Watcher. Uatu's biggest on-screen presence came in What If...?, as he broke his oath of never interfering with events occurring within the Multiverse in order to save multiple timelines from Infinity Ultron.

With the Watcher being a fifth-dimensional being, he remains largely unseen and unheard by most people. This was the case in What If...?, as, in a lot of shots, he simply looked like a giant extraterrestrial being in the vastness of space.

In the Watcher's second appearance, he showed up in a similar manner. This came in the Season 2 finale of I Am Groot, which featured Uatu having a somewhat important role. In that episode, he could still be seen up in the sky watching over the Multiverse, but he did address Groot directly and follow him on his journey, setting up that Groot was destined for something greater than normal heroes.

Uatu returned yet again in X-Men '97 (which will be getting a second season), once again appearing as a giant silhouette in the sky. This appearance from Uatu was more of a cameo than when he was included in What If...? and I Am Groot, as in X-Men '97, Uatu simply appeared on-screen for a split second and in no other capacity.

However, that was not the end of the Watcher's time on animated Disney+ shows. In Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, he made his trademark cameo, appearing in the night sky in the background of one of the show's shots. That was not the only hidden connection present in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, as that series featured a Moon Knight Easter egg as well.

It is important to note that, while the Watcher's biggest appearance came in What If...?, it is not the first time he was shown on-screen.

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Marvel mastermind Stan Lee could be seen making a cameo appearance. While on-screen, Lee's character was interacting with someone who resembled one of the Watchers.

Later on, James Gunn confirmed that Lee's character was, in fact, talking to one of the Watchers, and that he included the scene because of fan theories that Lee's cameos were because he was a part of the Watchers and showed up in every film so that he could observe the MCU and report back to the other Watchers.

Is the Watcher Important to the MCU?

Uatu's role in What If...? was integral to the show's plot. However, since it dealt with the Multiverse, that made sense, and fans didn't really expect him to show up in other projects.

However, after he did appear in other animated shows, many began to question if he would continue to make appearances in other media, and if his cameos held a greater meaning.

Thus far, it seems as though the Watcher is simply a tool Marvel Studios is using to tie the universe together. Shows like Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man and X-Men '97 don't necessarily connect to the other projects within the MCU, so Marvel Studios is likely using the Watcher to at least thread them together in some way.

However, it is possible that Uatu's presence could mean more at some point in the future. Since he has made secret appearances in other projects, it is not a stretch to theorize that he will be seen again. But, for now, fans can just appreciate seeing him from time to time as an Easter egg.