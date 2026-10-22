Marvel Studios Unveils Its 6th Black Panther Mask — And It's A Big Change From Chadwick Boseman's Design

Marvel Studios just unveiled its latest look at the MCU's sixth Black Panther mask, and it comes amid David Jonsson's casting as the next protector of Wakanda. Black Panther was introduced to the MCU by Chadwick Boseman in Captain America: Civil War, giving the universe its first Panther suit and cowl. Since then, the look has changed in many distinct ways, with the character wearing a new cowl across multiple appearances. The changes aren't exclusive to T'Challa; others who took on the mantle wore their own unique masks. Avengers: Doomsday brings yet another Black Panther mask to screen, and it looks even better than the last.

Marvel Studios has released an official 16-month Avengers: Doomsday 2027 wall calendar, giving fans their best look yet at Shuri's Black Panther mask in the December 18 movie. The cover art features an up-close shot of the mask, with Cyclops, Beast, The Thing, Yelena Belova, and Sam Wilson appearing alongside Shuri, while a larger image of Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom looms in the background. Shuri's cowl is the most exciting detail in the shot, revealing the newly designed mask she will wear in the film.

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A sharp gold crest is implanted on the forehead, with thick gold accent panels cutting across from both sides of the helmet. The entire mask is dark vibranium plating, with blue accent lines running across the cheeks, contrasting nicely with the darker plating. The image also reveals Shuri's white lenses, another clean contrast against the dark headgear.

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Shuri's Black Panther mask in Wakanda Forever stood apart from her brother T'Challa's thanks to the unique dotted pattern Marvel placed across its forehead. The Doomsday design takes things a step further with the gold emblem and the blue tones on the cheek area. Fans have long been curious about what Shuri's mask would look like in Doomsday, given that the film's fourth teaser revealed her new suit. Unfortunately, Letitia Wright went maskless throughout that footage, which brought the Wakandans face to face with the Fantastic Four's Thing.

Marvel did eventually give fans a glimpse of the mask in the first full Doomsday trailer, with Shuri's mask rippling onto her face via nanotech as the Wakandans prepared for battle. The Doomsday calendar, however, is the latest and clearest look, revealing even more detail embedded in the cowl.

The new design arrives after David Jonsson was revealed as the next Black Panther, and it gives a decent idea of where Marvel might go with his suit. At San Diego Comic-Con in July, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler brought Jonsson on stage, revealing him as the lead of Black Panther 3, where he will play a grown-up T'Challa II, the son of Chadwick Boseman's King T'Challa, with the film dated for December 15, 2028.

With Marvel making Shuri's suit and mask more and more distinct from T'Challa's, Jonsson's character will likely get the same treatment, especially if Marvel wants him to step out of his father's shadow. With Shuri sporting a new Black Panther mask, it pays to go over every Black Panther cowl the MCU has introduced so far.

Every Live-Action Black Panther Mask in the MCU So Far

T'Challa's Civil War Mask

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T'Challa debuted in Captain America: Civil War in an imposing cowl that served as a blueprint for later designs. That mask featured sleek black vibranium with sharp silver lines running from the brow to the chin. The cowl also featured white lenses with a feline slant, giving Boseman's hero an ominous presence.

He famously wore it while hunting Bucky Barnes in Europe, driven by grief over his father T'Chaka's death. The design embodied Black Panther's iconic look from the comics and needed no special upgrades to make an impression.

King T'Chaka's Panther Habit Mask

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The first Black Panther film featured multiple suits. T'Challa's father, King T'Chaka, had his own Panther Habit, and it looked even more imposing than his son's, with a rich, traditional design and a gold-and-black vibranium mask. Subtle, royal gold patterns line the brows and the top of the helmet, and the surface looks much tougher. The mask appeared in the 1992 flashback where T'Chaka confronted his brother N'Jobu in Oakland.

T'Challa's Upgraded Mask From Black Panther

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After an impressive debut in Civil War, Marvel gave Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther his own solo movie in 2018, and it came with a new suit and mask. In that film, Shuri redesigned the Wakandan protector's outfit, imbuing his new mask with nanotech that drifted on and off his face at will.

The costume, stored in his signature tooth necklace, featured a sleeker mask with sharper silver markings arranged in angular patterns. The suit, helmet included, was also built to absorb force, and whenever Black Panther took a hit, it glowed purple.

Erik Killmonger's Golden Jaguar Mask

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Michael B. Jordan's Erik Killmonger took the Panther silhouette and flipped it into something menacing. His Golden Jaguar helmet replaced the trademark silver of T'Challa's with burnished gold, the crown covered in a jaguar-spot pattern. The design looked regal and all shades of wrong, fitting for a usurper who took Wakanda's throne by force.

Shuri's Wakanda Forever Mask

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Shuri's helmet in Wakanda Forever honored her brother's legacy while giving the heroine her own identity. Gold markings accentuated the eyes and cheekbones, and the now-famous dot pattern spread across the forehead, evoking Wakandan tribal art. The cowl was leaner and more angular than T'Challa's, shaped to suit its wearer. The costume arrived at a time of grief, as Shuri forged it after losing her brother and her mother, Queen Ramonda.