Marvel Snap Card Leaks Reveal Upcoming MCU Inspired Event

The rumors surrounding Marvel Snap's upcoming new season indicate it will tie into a recent MCU title.

The mobile card game from Second Dinner has become a paradise for Marvel fans, allowing players to collect their favorite comic book heroes and villains and then go to battle against other players, with each character containing unique abilities.

Despite Marvel Snap's recent unexpected ban in the U.S., the game is back and thriving, with many exciting content drops planned in 2025.

Marvel Snap Will Feature What If...? Inspired Season

Marvel Studios

Marvel Snap is currently in the middle of its Captain America: Brave New World-inspired season, but data miners have already revealed that What If...? will be the next MCU-related event for the mobile game.

Marvel Snap Zone released a wealth of leaked information about the rumored next season online (note that data-mined information is subject to change until confirmed by Second Dinner) including that it will begin on April 1, 2025, and run until May 6, 2025.

Leaked key art for the What If...?-inspired season shows many familiar characters from the Disney+ series. Indeed a large swath of these What If...? characters will be added as new cards in the upcoming season of Marvel Snap.

The new cards reportedly being added to the game include:

Captain Carter (4 energy, 2 power) [April 1] Ongoing : Your other cards in the back row here gain this card’s

Goliath (2 energy, 1 power) [April 1] Ongoing : +1 Power for each other Ongoing you have in play.

Kahhori (4 energy, 6 power) [April 8] On Reveal : For each card in your hand, give a friendly card +1 Power.

Infinity Ultron (5 energy, 6 power) [April 15] On Reveal : Add 2 Ultron Infinity Stones to your hand.

Strange Supreme (2 energy, 0 power) [April 22] Give this +2 Power whenever it merges. After each turn, merge one of your cards that didn’t start in your deck into this.

Hydra Stomper (3 energy, 1 power) [April 29] Ongoing : +1 Power for each card you moved this game.



The release of these cards will be staggered throughout April and each will be featured in the spotlight cache during the month.

Captain Carter is set to be the season pass card for paid users. Also included in the premium season pass are variants of Uatu The Watcher, Iron Man, Killmonger, and Captain Carter, as well as new avatars for each of these characters.

Players who reach level 48 on the free season pass for the season will receive the reward of The Watcher-inspired card backs. The ranked seasonal reward will be an Infinity Ultron card back.

Two new featured locations were also revealed in the data-mined information: Sakaar Grand Prix and Sanctum Infinitum. There was no information regarding the location's abilities.

With What If...? confirmed to be over with Season 3 of the DIsney+ series, this Marvel Snap season provides an exciting way for fans to continue to enjoy the world of the series.

Marvel Snap is available on Android, iOS, and Windows.