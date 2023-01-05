Marvel's First-Ever F-Bomb Nearly Included in Black Panther 2

According to the newly released script for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the movie could have had a hilarious f-bomb.

Generally speaking, most of Marvel Studios’ affairs are kid-friendly. Even its adult-focused content stays away from the more hardcore elements.

This also includes colorful language. While Avengers: Age of Ultron may have utilized “shit,” something sharper such as “f*ck” has never made it into the MCU.

However, looking at the script for the most recent Marvel Studios adventure, the superhero universe almost got its hilarious first f-bomb.

Ironheart Almost Got the First MCU F-word

Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole’s script for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made its way online via Reddit.

The 259-page script revealed some interesting new tidbits and glimpses at what never made it into the final movie. One of those details is how the film almost had Marvel Studios’ first f-bomb. But who would have said it?

The pleasure would have gone to Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams shortly after being kidnapped and taken to Talokan.

After waking up and getting a good look at one of Namor’s people, the young genius quickly exclaims, “WHO THE F*CK IS THAT? OH GOD. WHY IS SHE BLUE?!”

Around the same point in the script, some interesting alternate dialogue between Shuri and Namor is present. In this case, their exchange is far more amicable and the two bond over a pyramid-like structure known as the Sastun:

NAMOR (CONT’D): “It is called the Sastun. We use it for our rituals.” SHURI: “It’s beautiful.” Shuri thinks for a beat, realizes- SHURI (CONT’D): “And it’s made of Vibranium.” NAMOR: “Yes. In the depths of the ocean, I brought my people the sun. (beat) I know you wish to convince me to not take the life of the scientist. But now you see what I have to protect. For this, I would kill a thousand scientists, if it meant keeping them from finding us."

Despite their differences, the Sastun allows the two to find common ground:

NAMOR: “My only wish is that it shined like the sun. I remember my mother describing Chich’en Itza and celebrations like K’uk’ulkan on the equinoxes.” SHURI: “I know that one.” NAMOR: “I’ve seen it many times but my people cannot. It would be a wonderful gift to them to share those markings of our past.”

In this past version of the script, Shuri even offers to help Namor directly, staying in Talokan for an extended period of time to improve the technology of the Sastun:

SHURI: “With the American’s help, I can make your light shine brighter. Enough to create shadows underwater like the sun on the surface.” Namor grins. NAMOR: “That is very kind of you to offer, Princess. How would you do it?” SHURI: “With the raw vibranium that you already use. Nothing more.” NAMOR: “And in return?” SHURI: “Nothing. (beat) If we’re here, we might as well be useful.”

When it comes to Riri Williams, the script gave additional information regarding her mom in Chicago and how Wakandans are watching her. Riri has a conversation with Wakanda's queen mother in the throne room when she is forced to stay within the country's borders, and discusses the wonders of the city:

RAMONDA: “What do you think of Wakanda?” RIRI: “I thought an underwater city would take the cake, but the stories don’t do this place justice. (beat) It’s great but I really would like to go home.” AYO: “You’ll need to be patient, for your own safety."

Ramonda assures Riri that Wakanda has "taken care of the trouble in Boston" and that the young hero has been "cleared of any involvement." Despite the reassurances, Ironheart can't help but think about her mother:

RIRI: “Can I at least call my mom?” RAMONDA: “She is safe. At work. In Chicago.” AYO: “We have Wakandans keeping watch on her.” RIRI: “Why? She doesn’t know anything.” RAMONDA: “Yes and we would like to keep it that way for now. I know you have been through a lot. Even before the abduction. We will make sure nothing happens to your mother, and you will be safe here.” Riri nods, unsure."

Who Will Get Marvel Studios' First F-bomb?

While Riri getting Marvel Studios’ first f-bomb would have been great, it’s not much of a loss that she didn’t. Her character still remains one of the best parts of Wakanda Forever, even without stronger language.

If anyone is going to get the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first f-bomb, then it should clearly be Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool. Disney assured audiences that the upcoming third film will maintain its R-rated nature, making it a clear contender for becoming the first MCU project to say the fateful curse.

But how quickly will it slip? Could the movie play it up, building to when it is finally spoken, or will Wade Wilson draw out the moment? He could easily revel in various fourth wall breaks alluding to the stricter language policy.

Ironically, Disney and Marvel Studios are allowed a single “fuck” for a PG-13 rating. Yet, to this day, that opportunity remains untaken.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits Disney+ on February 1, while Deadpool 3 lands on November 8, 2024.