Marvel’s Eternals: Kit Harington Reacts to Spoiled Post-Credits Scene

The next movie that Marvel Studios has in store for the world is Eternals. The film is set to introduce a brand new race of god-like beings to the MCU, all of whom have been on Earth for 7,000 years.

That new group of diverse heroes aren't the only ones to make their debut in the film. Kit Harington's Dane Whitman gets to join them, a character whose comic counterpart eventually becomes the Black Knight—he was even an Avenger at one point.

The film is said to have a massive dramatic impact on the MCU and bring repercussions that will impact the entire universe forever.

So it's easy to understand why the actors, such as Kit Harington, would be upset to learn that vital information has been leaked before the world had a chance to see the movie for themselves.

Kit Harington's Post-Credits Scene

Marvel

In a conversation with The Playlist, Kit Harington, who plays Dane Whitman in Eternals, commented on the recently leaked spoilers from the film.

According to the actor, "[he] didn't know it had [leaked]," and he's "just disappoint[ed] that people do it."

"I honestly didn’t know it had. I’ve lived in a world where spoilers happen for a long time. I realize they can happen. It’s just disappointing that people do it. Let people go to the cinema and experience it when they pay for their ticket and do it that way, rather than spreading it online where they might not realize they’re coming across stuff."

Harington then commented on working with director Chloé Zhao, saying that the experience was "brilliant," while pointing out that he was happy to be "in contemporary clothes, [and not] in a big cloak:"

"Brilliant. So she shoots and I’m sure others have told you, she shoots in a very freeing way. I’m used to a system where you have a close-up, a mid, a wide, everything’s on tracks, you’ve got a mark you have to hit, all of that stuff. We had a very roaming camera in this, it could follow where you wanted to go. There was some blocking but it was a lot of freedom given to us. And I liked that. I was in contemporary clothes. I wasn’t in a big cloak. I wasn’t being restricted by marks on the floor or closeups or mids or wides, et cetera. It felt big on scale but shot like an indie movie."

The next movie that Marvel Studios has in store for the world is Eternals. The film is set to introduce a brand new race of god-like beings to the MCU, all of whom have been on Earth for 7,000 years.

That new group of diverse heroes aren't the only ones to make their debut in the film. Kit Harington's Dane Whitman gets to join them, a character whose comic counterpart eventually becomes the Black Knight—he was even an Avenger at one point.

The film is said to have a massive dramatic impact on the MCU and bring repercussions that will impact the entire universe forever.

So it's easy to understand why the actors, such as Kit Harington, would be upset to learn that vital information has been leaked before the world had a chance to see the movie for themselves.

Kit Harington's Post-Credits Scene

Marvel

In a conversation with The Playlist, Kit Harington, who plays Dane Whitman in Eternals, commented on the recently leaked spoilers from the film.

According to the actor, "[he] didn't know it had [leaked]," and he's "just disappoint[ed] that people do it."

"I honestly didn’t know it had. I’ve lived in a world where spoilers happen for a long time. I realize they can happen. It’s just disappointing that people do it. Let people go to the cinema and experience it when they pay for their ticket and do it that way, rather than spreading it online where they might not realize they’re coming across stuff."

Harington then commented on working with director Chloé Zhao, saying that the experience was "brilliant," while pointing out that he was happy to be "in contemporary clothes, [and not] in a big cloak:"

"Brilliant. So she shoots and I’m sure others have told you, she shoots in a very freeing way. I’m used to a system where you have a close-up, a mid, a wide, everything’s on tracks, you’ve got a mark you have to hit, all of that stuff. We had a very roaming camera in this, it could follow where you wanted to go. There was some blocking but it was a lot of freedom given to us. And I liked that. I was in contemporary clothes. I wasn’t in a big cloak. I wasn’t being restricted by marks on the floor or closeups or mids or wides, et cetera. It felt big on scale but shot like an indie movie."

The Disappointment of Spoilers

Harington isn't lying when he says that he has been far too familiar with spoilers in the past. Being a part of Game of Thrones, one of the biggest aspects of pop culture when it was airing, was likely to provide a consistent familiarity with the spoiler culture that seems to be getting more and more prevalent.

In particular, in this case, a trade was the one responsible for leaking the after-credits scenes for the film, weeks before the rest of the world was going to be able to be seen.

The trade-in question, Variety, should know better; so it's truly a mystery why anyone from the site would think that posting that information casually was okay.

Sadly, the world of spoiler culture isn't going anywhere. Everyone is just going to have to figure out a way to manage it all—and hope it all goes well.

Eternals will be hitting theaters on November 5, 2021.