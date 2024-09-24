Multiple times now, Marvel Studios has been pitched a Steve-Rogers-led Disney+ series by one of their own actors.

When people think of Chris Evans, 99 times out of 100, they’re going to recall his run as the MCU’s first Captain America. For nine consecutive years, Evans, with the help of some razor-sharp screenwriting, managed to imbue Steve Rogers with an unmatched level of humanity, sensitivity, and unflagging drive.

Steve Rogers was, and still remains, a favorite for MCU fans. So, of course, there are some who wish to see the character again, despite his being pretty definitively written off in Avengers: Endgame.

Ross Marquand Wants a Captain America Series

Marvel Studios

During a panel on Friday, September 20 held at Edmonton Expo in Alberta, Canada, actor Ross Marquand was on hand to discuss his roles in the MCU.

Marquand has been the voice of Ultron in What If…? and appeared in live-action in Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame, as the Stonekeeper (aka, an even creepier incarnation of the villainous Red Skull).

Marvel Studios

While on stage, Marquand mentioned that he had pitched a Disney+ streaming series to Marvel (via @AgentsFandom on X/Twitter), one that would explore Steve Rogers on his quest to return the six Infinity Stones to their rightful spots across the different timelines visited in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studios

Marquand has mentioned his Captain America-focused pitch before, and the reason he likely wants to see it made so badly is because there would undoubtedly be a part for him.

When Hugo Weaving, the original Red Skull actor, didn’t return for the last two Avengers movies, Ross Marquand stepped in and played the role.

This means that if the series Marquand is pining for were to be produced, Marvel would, in all likelihood, have him portray the Stonekeeper once again.

Could Chris Evans Really Return as Cap?

Ever since Steve Rogers’ story was closed out in 2019, there have been calls for Chris Evans to reprise the original Captain America.

In fact, Deadpool & Wolverine played around with this notion when Evans made an unexpected cameo. He first excitedly mistaken by Wade Wilson to be Cap, only for the movie to swerve and reveal the actor as the Human Torch instead.

Whether or not Evans would come back to wield the shield once again probably comes down to the story. Evans has previously admitted that he’s very protective of the character and his legacy. So for him to be coaxed back, Marvel Studios would likely need a darn good arc in place.

Bringing Steve back also walks a fine line, as the MCU has a new Captain America: Rogers’ loyal pal Sam Wilson. Sam will headline Captain America: Brave New World, due out in 2025.

To have Chris Evans return too soon runs the risk of clipping Sam’s mechanical wings before he has a chance to soar, as Steve’s comeback would undeniably overshadow Wilson.

Whatever winds up happening, many can rest knowing that Steve Rogers’ Cap had one of the most rock-solid story arcs in the entire MCU to date.

And for those who don’t see that as satisfactory, well, there’s always the chance that an alternate universe’s Rogers could pop up down the road. Marvel is in the middle of The Multiverse Saga, after all.