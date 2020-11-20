Marvel's Black Panther 2 Casts Narcos: Mexico Star as Villain

Ever since the tragic death of Chadwick Boseman, the status for Marvel Studios’ Black Panther sequel has been very much in a state of uncertainty. As the team works to rewrite the story and move the franchise forward without its leading actor, there are still a ton of questions about what direction Kevin Feige and his team will travel down.

Some of those questions have just been answered thanks to a new casting rumor that recently hit the internet.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Marvel Studios is planning to begin production on Black Panther 2 in July of 2021.

The same report is saying that Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta is in line to plan an undisclosed villainous role in the new movie.

After the overwhelming success that came from Michael B. Jordan's performance as Erik Killmonger in the first movie of the franchise, Tenoch Huerta will have some very big shoes to fill. It's still unknown exactly which villain role he will be taking on in this next major Marvel movie, but his background should give him a great leg up as he takes on his next big project.

Along with his work in Narcos: Mexico, Huerta also played important roles in Here on Earth and Son of Monarchs, although this will be easily his most high profile role to date. With so many classic villains in the Black Panther legacy, it will be exciting to see who Huerta ends up playing when more details become available.

Important to note is the fact that Marvel is still planning on going through with production starting next July, even with the tragedy surrounding the release. Disney and Marvel clearly have a plan worked out for how to continue on without Chadwick Boseman in a respectful manner that honors Boseman and carries on the MCU's Black Panther.

Black Panther 2 is currently set for release in May 2022.