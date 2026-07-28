Mark Ruffalo's Hulk Voice Will Sound Much Different In Marvel's Next Movie

Mark Ruffalo’s voice as the Hulk is going to sound a lot different from how it has in the past when he returns in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The next entry in the MCU is coming in the form of a Tom Holland solo film titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and while fans are excited to see what the next chapter for Peter Parker is, the talk of the town is the return of the savage version of the Hulk, who hasn't fully been explored since Thor: Ragnarok. As in the past, MCU veteran Mark Ruffalo is returning to reprise his role as Hulk, but this iteration of the big green monster will be a bit different from past versions in multiple ways.

Marvel Studios is busy marketing Spider-Man: Brand New Day, and as a result of that, fans have been able to see quite a few shots from the upcoming movie. One of those shots, which was recently shared as new footage, featured Ruffalo's Hulk in full monster mode, and, for the first time, a line of dialogue from the character was revealed.

Marvel Studios

Specifically, the clip featured Peter Parker calling out to Bruce Banner. However, by that point, the Hulk had completely taken over, and in a callback to Thor: Ragnarok, Hulk responded by saying, "No Banner, only Hulk." Most notably, when Hulk spoke in the recently released footage, the voice sounded vastly different from how Hulk's voice has come across in the past.

Ruffalo has always voiced Hulk since he began portraying the character in 2012's The Avengers, and thanks to sound mixing, Ruffalo's voice has sounded deeper and more coarse than it does when he is normally speaking.

However, in the Brand New Day clip, Hulk sounds even more menacing than he has in the past. It sounds as though Marvel Studios has taken different clips of Ruffalo speaking the line and layered them on top of each other. Specifically, it seems as though you can hear Ruffalo whisper, use his Hulk voice, and use other pitches all in the same line.

When they are all mixed together, it makes Hulk's voice in Brand New Day sound extremely monstrous and intimidating, and, at times, even a bit demonic.

Marvel Studios

For comparison, in the past, Hulk's voice has sounded a lot more like Ruffalo's normal speaking voice, just deepened. It seems as though Ruffalo has recorded lines, and then the post-production team has just deepened them. There has never appeared to be multiple recordings mixed together, and Hulk has never sounded as scary as he does in the clip from Brand New Day.

Most likely, when Hulk is in his savage form in Brand New Day, he will sound the way he does in the recently released clip. If so, fans will be glad to see (or, in this case, hear) a more intimidating version of the character.

How Extensive Will Hulk's Role Be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Based on Spider-Man: Brand New Day's marketing, specifically the trailers and TV spots that have been released for the film, it seems as though Hulk is going to play a major role in the upcoming movie.

For example, multiple versions of the character have been revealed at different points in the marketing campaign. Ruffalo's Bruce Banner in human form has been seen more than once in different shots, so it is clear that he will be in the movie and will act as a mentor to Peter. As mentioned, Savage Hulk is going to be wreaking havoc throughout the movie and is being talked about as one of the film's major antagonists.

However, it is also worth noting that released footage from the movie also revealed that Smart Hulk (who was most famously seen in Avengers: Endgame) will also be appearing in Brand New Day.

Therefore, it seems as though fans are going to get their fair share of Hulk content in Brand New Day. It wouldn't be surprising if Hulk's role in the movie is similar in size to his role in Thor: Ragnarok. Seeing as how he was a pretty big part of that movie, that would also mean he will likely play a rather major role in Spider-Man.