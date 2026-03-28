Star Wars Officially Confirms When Mace Windu Will Return

Star Wars has confirmed that Mace Windu will return in an unexpected prequel set before the events of Episode I: The Phantom Menace. Before he joined the MCU, Samuel L. Jackson originated the role of Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel trilogy, establishing the character's calm, authoritative presence on the Jedi Council. Windu tragically met his end during Order 66 in Revenge of the Sith and has only been seen on-screen since in brief animated appearances.

While the character is yet to make a live-action return, Star Wars hasn't forgotten about Mace Windu, and the announcement of a new prequel will fill in some of the gaps in the character's story. Dark Horse Comics recently confirmed the release of Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Mace, which follows Mace Windu as a newly minted Jedi Knight. The graphic novel is written by Justina Ireland (who contributed to Star Wars' High Republic publishing initiative), with lettering by ComiCraft and art by Georges Duarte.

Dark Horse Comics

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Mace is a standalone adventure, and is described as an "adventure of diplomatic intrigue, royal politics," and "skillful lightsaber and blaster battles." According to the book's synopsis, the story will see the purple-lighsaber-wielding Jedi Knight on a mission to protect an alien king, which throws him into the midst of a conspiracy that he must unravel lest the planet dissolve into civil war.

After bungling a sensitive assignment, a young Mace Windu is sent to protect an alien king. This punishment becomes a daring rescue after the monarch is abducted, and the Jedi Knight is forced into the center of a conspiracy surrounding scheming politicians and ruthless revolutionaries. With danger and betrayal lurking around every corner, Windu must unravel the conspiracy before the planet is engulfed in a civil war. Who knew diplomacy could be so thrilling?

While fans came to know Jackson's character as a wise and steady Jedi Master, Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Mace will reveal a younger and more naive Mace Windu, one who has made mistakes and is seeking to atone for them, and is tested by his first major mission as a Jedi Knight. Like the Prequel trilogy, the new graphic novel will blend politics, mystery, and action, giving Mace Windu a fitting new chapter in his backstory.

Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Mace is due for release in Fall 2026. The Hysperspace Stories banner has featured many other iconic Star Wars characters, most recently offering new stories about Qui-Gon Jinn and General Grievous.

Will Mace Windu Ever Return to the Screen?

Lucasfilm

Since Disney acquired Lucasfilm there's been a number of legacy Star Wars actors who have reprised their roles, including the original trio (Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Harrison Ford) for the Sequel Trilogy, as well as Ewan McGregor for Obi-Wan Kenobi and Temuera Morrison for The Book of Boba Fett.

Despite Mace Windu's death in the Prequels, many have long been calling for the actor to return, whether as a Force ghost or in some other capacity. Jackson even revealed he'd lobbied to Bryce Dallas Howard about Mace Windu returning in The Mandalorian.

Still, nothing has come of it. However, a prequel chapter like Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories–Mace does offer new Mace Windu material for Lucasfilm to adapt to the screen if it so chooses. It would likely be difficult for Jackson to return as his character in such an early chapter of Windu's life without de-aging technology, but there are still numerous ways Lucasfilm could make it work. The studio could recast Windu with another actor and allow the story to shift between older and younger versions of the character (and rumors suggested this very scenario might happen several years ago).