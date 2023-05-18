Lucifer Season 7: Will Netflix Release More Episodes?

Although Lucifer officially ended its run in Season 6, a hopeful update from its showrunners indicated that the series might continue with a seventh season.

Lucifer first premiered on Fox on August 2016, with the show being renewed for two more seasons in the next two years (2017 and 2018).

Lucifer initially finished its three-season run on Fox in May 2018 before Netflix picked it up on June 2018 where the series continued for three more seasons. The final season premiered on Netflix on September 10, 2021, which capped off a stellar six-season run.

Season 6 ultimately showcased a definitive ending for the series, wrapping up many storylines that landed a satisfying conclusion.

Is Lucifer Renewed for Season 7?

Netflix

In an interview with Screen Rant to celebrate the release of Lucifer Season 6's Blu-ray/DVD set in September 2022, showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich talked about the possibility of doing a revival of the Netflix series.

Although a case can be made that Lucifer Season 6 had a definitive ending, Henderson expressed hope of seeing a potential return for the series "at some point," noting their "great experience" doing the show:

"I mean, I hope so. We loved making the show, we loved working with these people. I think hopefully at some point, we can find a way to come back, or at least revisit or do something. It was such a great time, it’s such a great experience, and we love these people, so never say never."

When Modrovich pointed out that Lucifer should be a musical on Broadway (coincidentally, Season 6 had a musical episode), Henderson chimed in by saying that an animated series could also work:

Ildy: "My vote is for Lucifer The Musical, personally, on Broadway. If anybody wants to hashtag that, get that going." Joe: "I say Lucifer The Animated Series."

Interestingly, Season 6 was billed as the show's final season, indicating that the series already had its swan song. However, a similar scenario happened with Season 5 where it was announced as a farewell to the show, but it was then renewed for a sixth and final season.

In fact, the official announcement from Netflix on June 2020, via TVLine, emphasized Season 6 as the "final, FINAL" season. Could the same thing happen with Season 7? At this point, it remains to be seen.

If Season 7 does happen, another big question mark is lead star Tom Ellis' involvement.

In the lead-up to Season 6 in April 2020, TVLine claimed that contract negotiations between Ellis and Warner Bros. Television came to a standstill, with the actor "allegedly" rejecting the studio's offer.

While Ellis already had a Season 6 deal in place then, it would've been a breach of contract if he didn't return. Still, Warner Bros. "sweetened the pot" multiple times.

Ultimately, both sides agreed on a deal (as evidenced by Ellis' return in Season 6), which led to the Season 6 premiere on September 13, 2022, on Netflix.

Will There Be a Season 7 of Lucifer?

Despite the showrunners' exciting comments, it is unknown if Netflix will renew Lucifer for a possible seventh season, especially after the events that transpired on and off camera.

Season 6 was filled with emotional moments, thrilling surprises, and a perfect send-off to the titular character. If Season 7 ends up happening, there's a chance that it might end up ruining what the previous season established.

Still, Lucifer proved that there are many stories to tell in its world, and Season 7 could pull it off by bringing the gang back together again for another world-saving mission.

In addition, Lucifer could still continue in some form, most notably in other mediums.

The potential of seeing the characters in either a musical or in animation is an exciting prospect, and it would allow fans to revisit them in a whole new way while also not dismantling what was already established in the final season.

All six seasons of Lucifer are streaming on Netflix.