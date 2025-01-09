Meet Kayla Nicole Brown from 'Special Forces': 5 Things to Know About Influencer

Special Forces Season 3 is putting influencer Kayla Nicole Brown into a new kind of TV spotlight.

Based on a similar British series, Special Forces: World's Toughest Test features actors, celebrities, and athletes going through some of the most trying physical tests known to man.

The contestants go through a training course designed to reflect elements of the United States Special Forces selection course, which is known to be notoriously demanding physically.

Season 3's cast includes some major names, including Disney Channel star Christy Carlson Romano, former soccer star Landon Donovan, and 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton. Also featured is 33-year-old influencer Kayla Nicole Brown (born on November 1, 1991).

Who Is Kayla Nicole Brown? Biography Details (Age, Dating History & More)

Kayla Nicole Brown

Kayla Nicole Brown Has a Strong Education

As listed on Brown's LinkedIn page, she graduated from Pepperdine University in Malibu, California with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism in 2013.

In an Instagram post from July 2018, she reminded her followers about her background in that field, proclaiming that "hosting is where [her] heart is" while sharing a video of some of her work:

"Friendly reminder I have a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism (Pepperdine University) and hosting is where my heart is. Click the link in my bio to check out my full reel and let me know what you guys think!

Outside of her work, Brown is also famous in the pop culture sphere for her relationship with three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce, the world-famous tight end from the Kansas City Chiefs.

As detailed by TMZ, Brown and Kelce first connected through Instagram in 2017. After Kelce had followed Brown for a few months and liked many of her posts, Brown messaged him on New Year’s to get in touch with him for the first time.

The two had an on-again, off-again relationship for most of the next five years before breaking things off for good in 2022. There were rumors that the pair broke up for financial reasons, although Kelce adamantly denied that chatter.

These days, Kelce is notably dating 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift.

Kayla Used to Be a Journalist

Previously, Brown held positions as a journalist, host, and interviewer, building up an impressive career in the media landscape.

As detailed in a hosting reel video on YouTube, Brown held a job as a host for Hot New Hip Hop, where she reported on major events in Los Angeles, California, and spoke with people at live events. She also reviewed movies and conducted interviews with actors like Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler.

Outside of the movie sphere, she worked as a host for Lakers TV, the in-arena TV network for the NBA's Los Angeles Lakers. There, she covered the team during game nights at Staples Center (now called Crypto.com Arena), interacting with both Lakers fans and team members.

She highlighted some of her experiences with the Lakers in an Instagram post on January 27, 2020, one day after the tragic death of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant (see how Bryant inspired Marvel Studios' Black Panther: Wakanda Forever here).

Kayla Founded a Fitness Brand

If her media career was not enough, Brown also started her own brand called Tribe Therepē, which sells fitness wear and promotes workout programs and essentials

The company is accessible to anyone from beginners to advanced experts, offering tools and support for any level of athlete or workout enthusiast.

As noted on the company website, the program and equipment sold here are "developed in partnership with some of the best trainers in Los Angeles" for top-level support.

The website also lists brown as an ambassador for major fitness brands such as Alo, Amino Lean, Fabletics, I Am Athlete, and Champs.

Kayla Posts Videos on YouTube

These days, Brown spends her time working mostly as an influencer, posting videos on YouTube and social media.

While she used to produce vlog content on YouTube (seen on her Instagram page), that material has since been taken down. Those videos would give fans a sneak peek into her everyday life while she worked her various jobs.

In recent years, she's regularly posted videos in conjunction with the YouTube page for Tribe Therepē, her workout company. Those videos feature her working out in the clothes her company makes and giving viewers insight into some of her preferred workout methods.

How To Follow Kayla Nicole Brown Online

Those looking to follow Kayla Nicole Brown on social media can do so through her profiles on Instagram (@iamkaylanicole) and X (formerly Twitter, @iamkaylanicole).

New episodes of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test air on Fox on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET before streaming on Hulu the next day.