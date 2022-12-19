Justice League's Ray Fisher Blasts New DC Boss James Gunn

Ray Fisher, who played Cyborg in Justice League, called out DC boss James Gunn for a number of deleted Tweets.

Ray Fisher Fires Shots at DC's James Gunn

DC

Justice League actor Ray Fisher posted on Twitter, going off on new co-CEO of DC Studios James Gunn over having deleted Tweets about the 2017 film's director Joss Whedon:

"The way @JamesGunn uses fake grace on Twitter is really funny.Him going to bat for Joss Whedon, pseudo-apologizing for it, and then deleting it immediately before taking his new DC job is not. Refusing to apologize for toxic behavior seems to be a job requirement for WB/DC"

Back in July 2020, Fisher accused Joss Whedon of toxicity and abuse on the Justice League set and continued to criticize Warner Bros. leadership in the months that followed.

As for Gunn, Fisher's call to "Now do this one" comes amidst the new DC boss' string of apologies.

Twitter

What the actor is taking issue with has to do with him "liking" tweets like Alan Tudyk's that had to do with Whedon.

Twitter

It's important to note, however, that the tweet Gunn liked didn't defend Whedon but questioned Fisher's accusations given Whedon's history.

In addition, this is far from the only old tweet that has been deleted from Gunn's account.

Given that the oldest public post from the filmmaker is from August 9, 2022, it was speculated that Gunn didn't intentionally delete this specific Tweet relating to Whedon and Fisher.

In fact, in a past Tweet, Gunn confirmed this theory when he posted:

"all my older tweets automatically delete after awhile."

This article is developing. Check back for updates...