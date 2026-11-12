Josh Gad Is Officially Getting a 2nd Role In The Star Wars Universe, Confirms New Set Photo

Disney star Josh Gad is officially returning to the Star Wars universe, a franchise he already had a role in during the early days of the Disney era. Star Wars has an extremely bright future, with 2027 being the jumping-off point for the next generation of Star Wars storytelling. Many new projects are in the works at Lucasfilm, featuring both new and familiar characters.

Actor Josh Gad, who is most well-known for voicing Olaf in Disney's Frozen franchise, was recently spotted in Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland in Anaheim, California. Notably, Gad was in a full First Order costume and was seemingly on a set, as cameras and crew members could be seen surrounding him.

According to Disneyland guests who spotted Gad on the day he was filming a secret Star Wars project, Disney was in the midst of shooting a commercial. That is entirely possible, as Star Wars is getting ready to celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2027, which will include a re-release of A New Hope, a brand-new film titled Starfighter, and more. Disney could very well be creating a special commercial to celebrate Star Wars, which could star Gad as a First Order Officer, explaining why he was in full costume.

However, it is also possible that Disney Parks was filming a new episode of its YouTube series titled Josh Gad Takes Over Disney. In that series, Gad acts as a Disney cast member inside the theme parks, specifically operating different attractions. Most notably, he has never filmed an episode inside Galaxy's Edge, so it is possible Disney could be creating a new installment in that series with Gad playing a First Order Officer during the ride.

Peacock

Considering Gad is wearing a cast member name tag on his First Order costume, it is more likely that he is in the midst of filming one of the Josh Gad Takes Over Disney episodes.

Lucasfilm

Regardless of what Gad was filming at Disneyland, the fact that he is playing a First Order Officer marks the actor's second role within the galaxy far, far away. Previously, Gad voiced a character named Boon in the nineteenth episode of Star Wars Rebels Season 3.

Actors Who Have Played Multiple Star Wars Roles

Josh Gad is far from the first actor to have multiple roles in the Star Wars universe, and he likely won't be the last. Even more notable actors, such as Mark Hamill, who appeared in Star Wars: The Clone Wars as Darth Bane (and in other roles across the saga), have lent their talents to the galaxy far, far away more than once.

One of the most recognizable names in Star Wars history is Clancy Brown. He appeared throughout The Clone Wars as Maul's brother, Savage Opress, as well as in projects like Ahsoka and Rebels as Ryder Azadi. Notably, Brown also showed up in The Mandalorian Season 1 as Burg.

Andy Serkis is another major actor who played one Star Wars role and then returned for a different one. Specifically, Serkis portrayed Snoke in the sequel trilogy, before appearing as Kino Loy in Andor.

It is also important to give flowers to actors such as James Arnold Taylor, Dee Bradley Baker, Warwick Davis, and Sam Witwer, as they all brought multiple characters to life throughout the years.