Many people are confused by JD Vance's true height, which doesn't seem to align with the Google search results from curious citizens.

Former president Donald Trump selected Senator JD Vance of Ohio as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election.

Previously an outspoken Trump critic, Vance shifted his stance in recent years to become one of the former president’s most reliable allies.

Vance rose to fame with his 2016 book Hillbilly Elegy, which was turned into a Netflix film which released back in 2020.

JD Vance's Height Controversy Explained

JD Vance

Controversy surrounds Vice President-elect JD Vance's height, which stemmed from Google listing his height as 5'7", as Lucas Tomlinson pointed out on X (formerly Twitter).

This sparked some conversation online about how tall Vance is, with Kassy Akiva pointing out the Google listed height on X: "I think someone trolled JD Vance:"

One user is even speculating on X that the current JD Vance seen to the public is a "double" as the "OG" is 5'7". The image that the user (@NotOpCue) shows is of Vance and his wife, Usha, with two of their children. It compares his two different heights with Usha.

Finally, in a bit of a joke post on X, @AwakenedOutlaw presented a side-by-side height comparison of several key politicians; while it debunks Vance is 5'7" tall, it also shows Barron Trump as being fictitiously 8'7".

This still questions JD Vance's height and why there's such confusion and conspiracy.

How Tall Is JD Vance Really?

While Google had listed Vance's height as 5'7", Vance clarified to the Daily Mail that he is 6'3".

To dispel any doubts, campaign official Jason Miller shared a photo on X of Vance standing next to Trump, both appearing of similar height, with Trump also listed as 6'3" by his White House physician:

This correction aimed to set the record straight amidst misinformation and online controversy.