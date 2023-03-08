James Gunn Puts Racist Marvel Fan In Their Place

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn came back at a fan with vengeance after seeing a racist comment about one of his MCU stars.

Director James Gunn responded to a racist comment from a fan while addressing Chukwudi Iwuji's casting as the High Evolutionary in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel Studios

An Instagram user commented on the fact that the character is "another white guy they made into a black guy," blatantly asking why the villain is Black instead of White like in certain source material:

"Damnit... another white guy they made into a black guy. Why couldn’t they just leave him white or i dont know...pick a different minority? How about Asian or gasp! A Latino?(how many Latinos and Asians in MCU? Like total of 5??) Or make him an Indian or something... because they don’t and won’t, that makes them 'woke'. Next time, a major character (hero/villain)will be a trans or homosexual or non-binary (when in comics they are not). Sad and pathetic. They’re picking based on race and whats PC and not on acting and whats established."

Gunn replied that he "chose the best actor...and the best person" for this part, not caring whatsoever about what race Iwuji is. He urged the fan to move away from their racist remarks, even commenting on how the character himself is often purple in color:

"I chose the best actor, period, and the best person for the role. I don’t give a shit what ethnicity Chukwudi Iwuji is, so stop with your racist presumptions on WHY he was chosen. (And, by the way, he’s playing a guy who’s almost always purple in the color.)"

This story is developing. Check back for updates!