James Gunn’s DC Studios just put a release date on its second on-screen Batman project. Gunn and Peter Safran took charge of the company in late 2022, and they stacked the schedule with Batman films and series soon after, treating the Dark Knight as a cornerstone of the rebooted DC Universe and the standalone projects orbiting it. The latest announcement maintains that momentum, expanding the studio's already impressive arsenal of Batman projects.

That project is Batman: Caped Crusader Season 2, which brings all 10 episodes to Prime Video on Friday, July 31. Prime Video confirmed the date recently and gave fans a taste of what this season entails with a slew of first-look images. The photos revealed exciting new antagonists, including Edward Nygma and Roxy Rocket, set to wreak havoc on the already chaotic streets of Gotham. One interesting thing about Caped Crusader Season 2 is that it's been acknowledged as a DC Studios production now, a credit the studio never claimed when the show first arrived in 2024.

Amazon Prime Video

During its Season 1 rollout, the show wasn’t classified as a DC Studios project because the studio didn't produce it. Announced in 2021, development progressed steadily through 2022 with the hiring of head writer Ed Brubaker. Although initially scheduled for HBO Max and Cartoon Network, the series was shipped to Amazon Prime Video in 2023. When first announced, the Gunn and Safran-led DC Studios did not yet exist. Instead, Season 1 was produced under older legacy contracts by Warner Bros. Animation, Bad Robot, 6th & Idaho, and DC Entertainment.

Now that DC Studios oversees all DC-related content, Season 2 officially falls under its banner. In its latest announcements, Prime Video explicitly acknowledges this change, labeling the series as a DC Studios and Warner Bros. Animation production, a distinction Season 1 didn’t have. While the same creative team remains behind the show, the studio branding has evolved. Though it may seem like a minor detail, it is a crucial distinction: this new label officially cements Caped Crusader Season 2 as one of DC Studios' active Batman endeavors.

It explains why Season 2 counts as only the second Batman project to wear the DC Studios label on release. The first, the animated film Batman: Knightfall Part 1, holds its world premiere at France’s Annecy International Animation Festival between June 21 and June 27, with a wider digital release expected later this year.

Since DC Studios was established, the push for more Batman endeavors has been immense. The studio is now gearing up to release the sequel to one of the best Batman films of the decade, Matt Reeves' The Batman. That first film was originally developed and released under the old DC Films banner, featuring a dark, neo-noir depiction of Bruce Wayne's early years. The sequel, however, will be a part of DC Studios' current portfolio as an independent saga.

Building directly upon that foundation, DC Studios actively expanded this grounded corner of the mythos through the Batman-adjacent project, The Penguin. Overseen by Reeves and developed for HBO, this critically acclaimed crime drama serves as a direct continuation of the story The Batman started. It is also an official DC Studios project, having been released in 2024, well after Gunn had fully taken over the studio. As awesome as the series is, it reportedly isn’t getting a second season. These projects are a part of DC Studios' Elseworlds branding, allowing the studio to preserve auteur-driven, standalone creative visions without forcing them into a larger, interconnected cinematic universe.

Meanwhile, the main DC Universe continuity has not been left out of the studio's plans. James Gunn is actively building a distinct Caped Crusader endeavor for the core DCU with the upcoming film, The Brave and the Bold. Directed by Andy Muschietti, this movie will introduce a brand-new actor as Bruce Wayne and explore his complex relationship with his son, Damian Wayne, who takes on the mantle of Robin. By introducing a separate, comic-accurate Dark Knight within the primary cinematic universe, DC Studios ensures that mainstream continuity moves forward concurrently with the standalone Elseworlds projects.

Upcoming DC Studios Batman and Batman-Related Projects

Clayface

DC Studios

The studio’s nearest live-action Batman release is Clayface, the body-horror film directed by James Watkins from a script by Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini. Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, the actor who becomes the shape-shifting villain, and the movie hits theaters on October 23, after a change from its original September date. Gunn confirmed that Clayface takes place before Superman in the DCU timeline, which keeps Batman entirely out of the picture.

The Brave and the Bold

DC Comics

The DC Universe’s true Batman reboot is The Brave and the Bold, with Andy Muschietti directing and Christina Hodson writing. The film takes inspiration from Grant Morrison’s comics, following Bruce Wayne as he meets Damian, the son he never knew he had with Talia al Ghul. The project still lacks a release date and a lead actor, and Gunn has said the project still needs an "actionable script", so it is likely not to arrive anytime soon.

Deathstroke/Bane project

DC

Two more Batman-adjacent films remain deeper in development. Reports of an untitled Deathstroke and Bane team-up go back to 2024, with Matthew Orton attached to write and Greg Mottola, a Peacemaker director, named among the contenders to helm it. Bane is the brute who famously broke Batman’s back, while Deathstroke plagues both the Dark Knight and the Teen Titans across the comics.

Teen Titans

DC

Another Batman adjacent DCU film, a Teen Titans movie, is also in the pipeline with Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira as the scribe. Nogueira turned in an initial draft for the film, but she's now working on Wonder Woman, which is a bigger priority for the studio at the moment. It'll be some time before fans get to see the beloved sidekick team on screen.

The Batman Part II

DC Studios

Matt Reeves will keep his own corner of Gotham running separately from the DC Universe with The Batman Part II. Robert Pattinson returns as Bruce Wayne, and the cast now adds Marvel stars Sebastian Stan and Scarlett Johansson. Stan was initially reported to be playing Harvey Dent, but a recent update claims he's portraying Victor Zsasz instead. Filming starts this month, ahead of the sequel’s release on October 1, 2027.

Dynamic Duo

DC

Animation rounds out the lineup. Dynamic Duo, an animated feature about Robins Dick Grayson and Jason Todd, is set for June 30, 2028. Although this show is a DC Studios Batman project, it has been placed under the Elseworlds banner, meaning it doesn’t belong in the DCU continuity.