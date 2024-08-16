Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) has a special cameo in Amazon Studios' latest film, Jackpot.

Jackpot, directed by Paul Feig, follows an alternate future version of Los Angeles in which when someone wins the lottery, anybody can come along and kill them to claim their winnings. Think of a (somehow) lighter The Purge or The Hunger Games but with far more comedy and whimsy.

There's plenty of star power in the film as well, including John Cena, Awkwafina, and Simu Liu—all of whom are joined by MGK in his special role.

For those who don't know MGK, he is a famous award-winning rapper and singer known for his work in alternative rock and hip hop.

Who Does Machine Gun Kelly Play in Jackpot?

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) plays a role near and dear to his heart because he is playing himself (also known by his legal name, Colson Baker).

The whole gag centers around John Cena (Noel) and Awkwafina's (Kaite) characters seeking shelter from the angry mob looking to claim Katie's winning ticket. The two show up at Machine Gun Kelly's mansion, as he happens to have a panic room they want to use.

MGK does get the honor of having some moments of ad-lib improv across from the leading cast and some jokes thrown his way at his expense (such as his fear of running out of places to tattoo).

In-Universe, though, MGK has a rough go at it as not only do Katy and Noel force their way into his panic room, but the musician is roughed up and thrown in the pool by Ayden Mayeri's Shadi in order to get the passcode to the bunker.

Why they chose Machine Gun Kelly for that particular cameo seems to have no rhyme or reason or deeper meaning at all—it's just spontaneous fun.

MGK's Cameo Almost Went to Someone Else

While speaking to The Wrap, Jackpot director Paul Feig revealed that Machine Gun Kelly's cameo was actually meant for another mystery actor.

Feig noted, "There was one cameo that was originally written in, which [he] just felt we'd seen a bunch of times." At the end of the day, they just wanted "to surprise everyone," which is why they went with MGK.

Even the director himself admitted that he "never expected MGK would be in this movie:"

"We just kind of heard from his managers that he was looking to do something kind of, you know, to make fun of himself... And I was just like, that would be awesome because he's completely unexpected. I never expected MGK would be in this movie."

One big cameo that the director slyly let slip that he wants to maybe one day include in a hypothetical is Jason Statham, a big action star most are familiar with. Sadly, the actor does not make any appearance in Jackpot - so fingers crossed that another installment is greenlit so that pairing alongside John Cena and Awkwafina can become a reality.

Jackpot is now streaming on Amazon Studios' Prime Video.

