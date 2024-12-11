Intense Thriller Movie 'Like Father Like Son' Explores the Emotional Weight of Generational Violence

Lionsgate has a new, intense emotional thriller on its way, and it's set to take a dive into the harsh realities of brutal generational violence, and trying to break the cycle.

Dylan Flashner's Eli is the son of Dermot Mulroney's Gabe, a convicted violent murderer whose life begins to fall apart as he realizes he has similar violent triggers to his father.

In order to end the cycle, Eli takes extreme measures to ensure he doesn't continue his family's legacy.

Also starring in the film are Ariel Winter, Vivica A. Fox, Mayim Bialik, and more.

Check Out the New Trailer for Dylan

Lionsgate just released a new trailer for Like Father Like Son, which teases an intense ride for audiences.

The full trailer can be viewed here:

Lionsgate also released a brand-new poster that puts the focus on the three main characters of the movie and a tense father-son jail visit.

Lionsgate

Like Father Like Son is available in theaters, on demand, and on digital starting on January 31, 2025.