A Real-Life Hunter x Hunter Exam Is Happening This Month - And You Can Still Compete

It's true, all of it. The real-life Hunter Association exams, based on Hunter x Hunter, are happening later this month.

After going viral on social media, the validity of the "real-life Hunter exams" was in question. However, The Direct can report that it's not only legitimate but has more than 1,000 competitors already signed up.

The event, hosted by The Hunter Association and its anonymous examiners, is officially taking place on March 29, 2025, at the Great Meadow Field Event Center in The Plains, VA, with time still to sign up.

In the original anime series, The Hunter Exams are an annual test designed to select elite individuals worthy of becoming licensed Hunters. The exam features rigorous physical and mental challenges, deadly encounters, and intense competition among applicants.

Hunter x Hunter anime

While the real-life competition won't be as dangerous, it will prove to be equally vigorous and will take the heart of a champion to pass the exams.

The Direct had the chance to speak with the examiners who are hosting the inaugural real-life Hunter Exam.

New Information on Real-Life Hunter Exams Phases 1-5

The Great Meadow in The Plains, Virginia, where the Hunter Exam will take place

The Hunter Association examiners were able to shed more light on the specific phases of the exams, including a new order. With five phases in total, here's a deeper look at what competitors can expect.

Phase 1 is a long-distance run, testing endurance, but the exact distance is still a secret. Phase 2 is a capture-the-flag challenge, weeding out the less physically fit.

More details will be provided at the event, including the mysterious challenges of Phases 3-5.

One of the examiners described Phase 3 as "physical versus mental," with a secret aspect of the competitor's choice that will be explained at the event.

In the final two phases of the Hunter Exams, the examiners don't want there to be much public knowledge prior to the March 29 event. Phase 4 is being described as a game of deception, and some level of teamwork may even come into play.

Finally, the remarkable group that makes it to Phase 5 can expect a form of head-to-head competition with a radical twist that bends reality. Until the Hunter Exams begin, no further details will be released.

Trunky in training

Many competitors have already begun training for the exams, one notable participant is the French YouTuber Trunky. Another hunter taking on the exams is Lorien Dean, who has had a difficult past with Chron's disease, was a Ninja Warrior trainer, and is ready to bring his best to the competition.

How Many Will Pass the Hunter Exams?

The Hunter Exams are set to have an extremely low pass rate, with only about 1% of participants expected to succeed. One examiner explained that this is a fair percentage, as "only 1% of people should be hunters. It's not supposed to be easy."

Examiners anticipate that if 1,500 people ultimately enter, only around 15 will pass. Additionally, each phase of the competition will see roughly 60% of participants eliminated, though the exact percentage may vary slightly between phases.

What Happens If You Pass the Hunter Exams?

Passing the Hunter Exams grants participants exclusive perks, including lifetime engagement with future exams, the option to return as an examiner, and free access to events. One examiner called the inaugural winners "the new figureheads of the Hunters Association."

Hunters who pass will receive a physical metal badge with a QR code linking to their personalized portal.

Additionally, they will have a top-tiered ranking system within the digital Hunter Association. Potential plans are also in place to establish co-op spaces at key Hunter Association locations for networking and collaboration.

Will There Be More Hunter Exams?

If the inaugural Hunter Exams are a success, the plan is for there to be many more. In fact, if everything runs smoothly, the examiners have potential plans for another Hunter Exam event in 2025.

One examiner emphasized their belief in this being just "the start of the Hundreds Association" when questioned about the legitimacy of the organization:

"I would say there is still confusion around what is the point of all of this? Is it a one-time thing or is this the start of the Hunters Association? And I like to very firmly say this is the start of the Hundreds association. This will be the inaugural class of the greatest [hunters]."

How to Participate In & Watch the Event

Hunter x Hunter anime

Eager prospective hunters can still sign up to participate in the Virginia event by purchasing tickets on Ticket Tailor here. Those who wish to still be a part of the event as a spectator can also buy tickets.

For those who can't make it to Virginia on March 29: Don't worry, you can still join in on the fun — The day-long competition will be streamed in full on Twitch starting that Saturday morning. The live stream will include real-time commentary of each phase and its victories & eliminations, along with interviews of the contestants. Visit this Twitch link to get notified when the stream goes live.

The Hunters Association's Hunter Exams are on March 29, 2025, at the Great Meadow Field Event Center in The Plains, VA.