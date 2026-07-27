House of the Dragon's Gay Gwayne Hightower Insinuation From Ormund, Explained

The notion that Gwayne Hightower could be gay in House of the Dragon was recently brought back up in the show, this time due to intentionally rude and belittling comments made by his cousin, Ormund Hightower. House of the Dragon has mostly focused on the Dance of the Dragons (the Targaryen civil war) across its three seasons. Unlike Game of Thrones, which was more character-focused, House of the Dragon is more focused on its plot, which has meant that some characters haven't been explored as deeply as fans would like. However, the audience is finally learning more about some of the show's side characters in different ways.

Since his introduction in House of the Dragon, many fans have wondered and theorized whether Freddie Fox's Gwayne Hightower is gay in the HBO series. While it was left up to interpretation in the past, the most recent episode (Season 3, Episode 6, which was titled "Faceless Men") included some lines of dialogue that insinuated that he is.

For example, in the episode, Gwayne officially made it to Tumbleton after leaving Criston Cole's army just before Butcher's Ball, where Ser Criston finally met his end and went out in a fittingly anti-climactic way that wasn't song-worthy at all. Gwayne reunited with his Hightower family at Tumbleton, and it was clear there was some animosity between Gwayne and his first cousin, Ormund Hightower.

HBO

For reference, at this point in the story, Ormund has declared that Daeron Targaryen (the youngest child of Viserys Targaryen and Alicent Hightower) is the rightful king of Westeros. In reality, naming Daeron king is just a way for Ormund to rule without sitting on the throne himself, as he believes Daeron will simply do and say anything Ormund tells him. Notably, Ormund has an extremely condescending and narcissistic nature, which partially explains why he talks to Gwayne the way he does.

While all three men are at Tumbleton, Ormund makes some snide comments directed toward Gwayne, specifically hinting that he is gay. For instance, after Gwayne talked about not being able to sleep in a bed for weeks, Ormund stated, "I'm sure you've found solace in your brother in arms." This implies that Ormund knew Gwayne was gay and was mocking him for his sexuality.

HBO

Notably, at another point in the episode, Ormund told Gwayne that he could leave the room and instructed Daeron to show Gwayne to his chambers. He also told Daeron to make sure Gwayne took a bath. After saying that, Ormund mentioned to Daeron that he should keep his back against the wall, specifically while making sure that he takes a bath. In a way, this seemed like House of the Dragon's equivalent to the derogatory "don't drop the soap" phrase used in the real world.

Some fans have pointed out that Season 3, Episode 6 included another hint about Gwayne being gay. Specifically, those fans mention the scene where Rhaenyra's assassins pose as the Baratheons and attack Gwayne, Ormund, and Daeron. While Daeron and Ormund had no idea the men weren't who they said they were, Gwayne clocked it immediately.

After the fight ended, Gwayne grabbed the assassin who claimed to be Arrion Baratheon (who doesn't exist in George R.R. Martin's source material) and stated that the real Arrion has a different hair color, is a different height, and is more comely. These fans argue that this would not be something a straight man would think about or recognize.

That may be true, and could be another piece of evidence suggesting that Gwayne is gay. However, it is also important to remember that Gwayne views himself as extremely honorable and is someone who would have upheld his duties as a highborn in Westeros, such as by learning the important members of other houses and studying the lineages of these prominent families.

Is Gwayne Hightower Actually Gay in House of the Dragon?

After Ormund Hightower's comments in the latest episode of House of the Dragon, many fans believe that Gwayne Hightower is definitely being depicted as gay in the series. Obviously, Gwayne himself has not said anything to confirm whether he is or not, and has not been showcased with another man, but there are a lot of implications that point to him being gay.

This is nothing new in the world of Game of Thrones, especially when it comes to the source material. George R.R. Martin has written tons of characters as gay without explicitly mentioning that they are gay. Instead, he explains it in other ways throughout his writing. For example, in the books, Martin subtly hints that Loras Tyrell and Renly Baratheon were gay instead of just explicitly stating that they were.

Gwayne is handled in a similar manner in House of the Dragon. There are a few instances throughout the series that imply Gwayne is gay, but it never says whether he is or not. Ultimately, it is up to the fans to decide what Gwayne's sexuality is.