HBO Max Is About To Lose Its Best Sci-Fi Fantasy TV Show

HBO Max is officially removing one of its best sci-fi shows, leaving a major hole in its animated lineup. HBO Max maintains one of the strongest sci-fi lineups among major streamers, showcasing animated gems and HBO originals. Some standout sci-fi shows on the streamer include The Last of Us, Scavengers Reign, Dune: Prophecy, and more. A new update has emerged online that revealed a great sci-fi show is on its way out after this month.

HBO Max confirmed that Samurai Jack will leave the streamer on May 26, meaning the streamer will completely abandon one of its visually stunning and emotionally resonant animated series.

HBO Max

Created by Genndy Tartakovsky, Samurai Jack followed the story of an unnamed samurai prince whose homeland is threatened by the shapeshifting demon Aku. Armed with his unbreakable magic sword, Jack wandered this dystopian world as he went up against killer robots, aliens, otherworldly creatures, and Aku's minions while he searched for a way to return to the past to slay Aku and prevent the future he was in.

HBO Max

Samurai Jack originally aired on Cartoon Network from 2001 to 2004, and a darker fifth season was released on Adult Swim in 2017. What made Samurai Jack stand out is its minimalist yet stunning animation, its samurai cinema influences, and the right mix of slapstick comedy and brutal action.

Episodes of Samurai Jack feel like moving paintings sprinkled with fluid action sequences that are both brutal and eye-pleasing. The fact that its art style shifts dynamically across time periods made it a visual masterpiece. It also has many self-contained episodes that can be watched without prior knowledge of past installments.

HBO Max

Aside from being a sci-fi show, it seamlessly fused with other genres, including fantasy (with demons and mystical creatures), action-adventure, horror, and comedy. Samurai Jack's exploration of honor, redemption, and the clash of eras also makes it accessible to many viewers.

All in all, Samurai Jack is a worthy watch for any viewer because it is often considered a cinematic experience about a lone warrior clinging to purpose in a chaotic world he does not belong in the first place.

Which Other Sci-Fi Shows Are Available to Watch on HBO Max?

While Samurai Jack's omission from HBO Max's list is clearly disappointing, there are many hidden sci-fi gems in the streamer's lineup that capture epic quests, visual flair, and the same vibe as the Genndy Tartakovsky-created series.

A show like Primal, also created by Genndy Tartakovsky, serves as the closest spiritual successor to Samurai Jack, satisfying the itch left by the Cartoon Network show's omission from HBO Max.

The series revolved around the unusual bond between a caveman and a dinosaur in a prehistoric world filled with monsters and other surprising creatures. Primal carries the torch of Samurai Jack by embracing dark, mature tones and combining them with the right mix of cinematic visuals and visceral animation.

Another Tartakovsky creation still left on HBO Max is Unicorn: Warriors Eternal, a show about heroes from across time reincarnated into teen bodies. This coming-of-age adventure is fueled by Tartakovsky's signature fluid animation, his usual humor, and visually inventive sequences that feel fresh thanks to its unique plot.

Scavengers Reign also falls into the category of visually creative science fiction shows on HBO Max. It revolves around a survival story of humans stranded on an alien planet, where dangerous ecosystems and creatures can kill them at any moment. While it leans more on horror than Samurai Jack, it shares a similar premise of "stranger in a strange land," with a visually stunning storytelling that embraces its uniqueness.

Fionna and Cake's core multiverse-hopping adventures with alternate versions of beloved characters from the Rick and Morty universe in an imaginative world make the show stand out and a worthwhile watch. The show's perfect mix of vibrant animation and emotional depth makes it a lighter, charming counterpart to Samurai Jack.