Aphrodite's character design in Hades 2 has caused some controversy among gamers.

Supergiant Games' follow-up to 2020's beloved rogue-lite Hades is back in the headlines after hitting Early Access on May 6 (read more about Hades 2 Early Access release here).

Like its predecessor, Hades 2 sees players making their way through the world of Ancient Greek mythology, coming face-to-face with the pantheon of Greek gods who help the game's main character on their quest through the underworld.

Why Is There Controversy Surrounding Hades 2's Aphrodite Design?

A certain contingent of gamers have taken issue with Hades 2's Aphrodite character design, as the long-awaited rogue-lite sequel hits Early Access on PC.

The controversy stems from the Goddess of Love's look in the game (which seems to be an evolution from how she looked in Hades 1).

Her in-game portrait sees the character looking lustingly at the screen with nothing to cover her up except for a few strategically placed strands of hair over her breasts.

This character design has drawn the ire of some as the game's detractors believe there is a double standard currently present in the gaming industry with characters like Aphrodite.

According to those upset, her hyper-sexualized design is made okay because she has "a man face," pointing to her strong jaw and prominent cheekbones.

These largely right-wing internet commenters have taken issue with her looks. seeming to believe that if her face was more (in their eyes) feminine the 'woke mob' Aphrodite would be under more scrutiny like the main character of the recently-released Stellar Blade was in late April (read more about Stellar Blade's controversy here).

Instead, those critical of the Hades 2 design have said they believe people are more willing to accept her hyper-sexuality because these facial features make her look more gender androgynous.

This has prompted some to quote-on-quote fix the design on social media by removing the features they deem make her look more masculine-presenting.

Why The Hades 2 Aphrodite Design Is Okay

While Aphrodite's design in Hades 2 might be the subject of controversy in a certain corner of the internet, her in-game look is justified when compared to the rest of the game.

First of all, of course, Aphroditeis going to be hyper-sexualized, she is the goddess of love and lust after all. She sported a similar look in the first game, so, why would she not have the same appearance in the sequel?

Hades 2 (along with the original Hades) has been fairly faithful when it comes to its take on the gods and goddesses of Greek mythology.

The Greek Gods have always been incredibly hot. Man or woman, it does not matter, a core pillar of the Ancient Greek pantheon is their classical beauty.

And Hades is just a modern interpretation of that. It would be something if Aphrodite stuck out as the only in-game design worthy of ogling over, but it is the entire cast.

These Greek gods are dripping in sex appeal, and they know it. It is their outer beauty that is intrinsically wrapped into who these characters are as people.

This is different than if the characters were to be shockingly sexy and have no clue about it or have agency over it.

Aphrodite and Hades 2's other gods know the player is looking at them and are using that to further their own godly agendas

Whether it is the chiseled trim body of Chronos, the hulking 'daddy' energy emanating off Hephaestus, or the raw hyper-sexuality of Aphrodite, all of these characters are incredibly attractive for a reason.

Hades 2 is now in Early Access on PC.