New Guardians Vol. 3 Trailer Shows Sorcerer Using Doctor Strange Powers

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Doctor Strange, Krugarr
By Savannah Sanders Posted:

A new trailer for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 teased the presence of Doctor Strange magic. 

Since the start of Phase 4, sorcerers have become much more common in the MCU

In addition to Doctor Strange appearing in both Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Wong became the MCU's cameo king, and a former student of the Mystic Arts, Donny Blaze, appeared in She-Hulk on Disney+.

Now, new marketing for Guardians 3 just confirmed the presence of yet another MCU sorcerer and some mystic arts magic. 

Doctor Strange Magic in Guardians 3 Trailer

Guardians Vol. 3 Krugarr
Marvel

A new TV spot for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 showed the character Krugarr using Tao Mandalas, just like Doctor Strange, but to illustrate a laughing emoji. 

Doctor Strange
Marvel

Krugarr first showed off his sorcerer abilities in 2017's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 alongside Sylvester Stallone's Stakar Ogord and the rest of his reunited Ravagers in the movie's second mid-credits scene.

Guardians Krugarr
Marvel

Krugarr is a wormlike species known as Lem, which are known for their long lifespans.

In the comics, he was actually a student of Doctor Strange and later succeeded him as the Sorcerer Supreme. 

The full spot can be viewed below, with Krugarr's abilities being showcased at :23:

Doctor Strange Connections in Guardians' Next Movie?

Even though Krugarr was introduced in Phase 3, having another master of the mystic arts in Vol. 3 could serve as a connection to Strange and Wong. 

If not, Krugarr's use of Tao Mandalas to communicate will at least keeps Doctor Strange's corner of the MCU in the audience's consciousness.

It's possible that Krugarr and the rest of Stakar's Ravagers have a larger role in the upcoming threequel, especially since they've already been featured in a prior teaser for the film.  

If so, with Guardians 3 being the final chapter of James Gunn's trilogy, the big question is where the film will leave its surviving characters.

 Is this the end of the Ravagers within the MCU? Or do they and other Guardians characters have more stories to tell? 

Hopefully, Vol. 3 leaves fans with more questions by the time the credits roll. 

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters on Friday, May 5. 

