Now that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is in theaters, Mantis star, Pom Klementieff, is looking to the future.

When the Guardians of the Galaxy crew part ways during the film's emotional conclusion, audiences learn what's next for each member, but Mantis's path is a bit of a mystery.

While Vol. 3 claims Chris Pratt's Star-Lord will return, the film happens to be James Gunn's last for the MCU, leaving fans to wonder if the same goes for Klementieff and Mantis' MCU future.

Pom Klementieff Talks Mantis' MCU Future

Marvel

At the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Mantis explains that she's always done what everyone wanted her to do and needs to find her path.

The last audiences see of her, she's leaving Knowhere for an unknown destination with her newly tamed Abilisk monsters.

But when Esquire asked Pom Klementieff about Mantis' post-Guardians future, she confessed she doesn't know "if there's going to be more movies:"

"We don’t know what’s going to happen with the characters, if there’s going to be more movies, if we’re going to come back. We have no clue. Mantis is going to go riding and see what’s up."

As for the actress' own future, she said she's "excited to go to Cannes" where her next film, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, as well as her BMW short, is set to premiere:

"But I’m excited to go to Cannes. It’s going to be really nice to go back to where I’m from. I feel very grateful to be working with these very talented directors. I mean, between James Gunn, Christopher McQuarrie, and then Sam Hargrave—they’re so amazing in different ways. So, I just feel grateful for that. And it happens to be things that are being seen by a lot of people, which is even better."

While Klementieff claims she's in the dark about Marvel Studios' Mantis plans, that doesn't mean she's not interested.

When asked about future Guardians spin-offs or a Mantis series due to The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Disney+, Pom told D23, "Oh, that'd be fun. For sure."

When Will Marvel Studios Revisit Mantis?

In addition to her upcoming Mission: Impossible movies, recent comments from Pom Klementieff suggest she's following James Gunn to DC for a certain role.

Whether that could impact Marvel Studios' potential plans for Mantis is unknown.

However, if the red brand intends to revisit the character, it probably wouldn't be for a while, especially since Marvel will need to handle such an endeavor with care now that James Gunn has moved on.

While it looks like Mantis' next chapter will remain a mystery, the same can't be said for Pom Klementieff as she continues to branch outside of the MCU, exploring new characters within other blockbuster franchises.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is playing in theaters worldwide.