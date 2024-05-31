Grey's Anatomy: Who Is Freddy Klein? Tribute Explained

The Grey's Anatomy Season 20 finale ended with a touching tribute to Freddy Klein, a valued member of the extended Grey's family.

Who Is Freddy Klein?

Before the credits rolled on Grey's Anatomy Season 20, Episode 10, fans were greeted by a tribute card to Freddy Klein.

The tribute was for the brother of Linda Klein, a longtime producer (and director of several episodes) of Grey's Anatomy.

Klein passed away in early March, and this tribute served as a dedication to the man whose extended family has been involved in the Grey's franchise since day one.

Freddy Klein

In a March 17, 2024 Facebook post, Linda Klein honored her brother, saying he had "passed away peacefully in his sleep a few days [prior]:"

"I’m sad to say my youngest brother Fred passed away peacefully in his sleep a few days ago. Thank you all for enjoying his life and being his friend."

She spotlighted his ability to "light up a room with life, love, and laughter," along with his "remarkable personality" and other great qualities:

"He would light up a room with life, love, and laughter. He had a love of music, a remarkable personality, always bringing joy to those around him. My family and I will always Cherish the memories of his beautiful spirit and the happiness he spread wherever he went. We love you and you will be missed!!!"

Several creatives behind the hit medical drama shared their condolences for the Klein family's loss.

Owen Hunt star Kevin McKidd commented on Linda Klein's Instagram post honoring her brother, saying "We love you, Linda," while Ebony Washington (who is a member of the production staff on Grey's) wrote, "Sending you love."

Klein's specific cause of death has not been made public.

The Direct sends our deepest condolences to Freddy Klein, his family and friends, and the entire Grey's Anatomy community during this difficult time.