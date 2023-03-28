Good Will Hunting 2: Matt Damon Confirms Sequel Recently Got Pitched

Good Will Hunting star Matt Damon revealed that a sequel to his 1997 hit film was recently pitched.

The original film currently sits at a 97% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes and 94% with its audience rating, and there's no denying that it's a classic.

This hit blockbuster even won two Oscars - one for both Best Supporting Actor by the late Robin Williams and another for Best Original Screenplay (which was actually written by Damon and Ben Affleck).

Given the entertainment industry's habit of not being able to leave classics alone, it's odd to think that somehow Good Will Hunting has made it to 2023 without any sequels or remakes.

Well, it would seem someone out there wants to change that.

More Good Will Hunting?

Good Will Hunting

While on the red carpet for Air, both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck had a fun story to tell Variety's Marc Malkin.

When asked what one of the craziest pitches they had ever gotten was, Damon was quick to share that "someone just tried to pitch Ben [Affleck] Good Will Hunting 2:"

"Someone just tried to pitch Ben [Affleck] 'Good Will Hunting 2'. (laughs) I shit you not. That happened. He told me today, I heard him—the reason it's the top of my mind is cause he's like, 'You're not going to believe what I heard.'

But was the person serious? According to the actor, they absolutely were, and it "was a flat-out sequel."

When Variety brought it up to Affleck moments later, the actor was able to have a good laugh about it, jokingly noting that Damon "should not be telling" those stories:

"Matt [Damon] is always telling stories he should not be telling (laughs). It's not one we're going to pursue."

Good Will Hunting is Great As-Is

As both Matt Damon and Ben Affleck made clear, there obviously isn't going to be a Good Will Hunting sequel any time soon.

After all, the 1997 film is a perfect example of a story that needs no more elaboration—the tale was told, and the characters have gone through their arcs.

While a sequel may not happen, it's more likely that a remake will inevitably be put on the table at one point or another. It could happen next year, a decade from now, or even further down the road.

Given the current focus of streaming, the classic movie might find its way into becoming a mini-series.

For now, however, it may be best to just stay content with the original.

Good Will Hunting is currently available to stream online with Prime Video.