Here's When Gangs of London Season 3's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

Gangs of London is a much-loved British crime drama that has fans looking forward to the third season of the series when it eventually releases.

A lesser-known fact about Gangs of London is that it is based on the 2006 video game of the same name, which in itself is a part of the gaming franchise The Getaway.

The series, as the title suggests, follows the rivalries between the criminal gangs within London and is led by Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole.

Sky

Gangs of London was renewed for a third season in November 2022, but a release date for the new series still has not been confirmed.

Based on the production cycle for previous seasons, the wait for Season 3 shouldn't be too much longer.

Season 1 of Gangs of London was filmed around from the end of 2018 to early 2019. A trailer for the first season was released a month before its premiere on April 23, 2020, marking about a one-year gap between the end of filming and the debut of the season.

Filming for Gangs of London Season 2 began on May 31, 2021, and then wrapped around 9 months later in February 2022.

Unlike the first season, there was a much larger gap between the first trailer and the season's debut, which occurred on December 17, 2021, before the new episodes began airing in October 2022. This also marked an 8-month gap between the end of filming and the series airing.

Gangs of London Season 3 went into production on October 17, 2023, before wrapping up on April 17, 2024.

Narges Rashidi teased on Instagram in September that the third season was "coming soon." The first trailer for Gangs of London's third season was revealed shortly after and confirmed the show will return in 2025.

With the release year confirmed that leaves the question of exactly when Gangs of London Season 3 will arrive in 2025.

Based on the release schedule of previous seasons, it's likely Gangs of London Season 3 will be released anywhere between eight and 12 months after the completion of filming, which could mean anytime from the beginning of 2025 until Spring.

What to Expect From Gangs of London's Next Season

The things fans are dying to know from Season 3 of Gangs of London is how the series will resolve the face-off between Sean and Elliot, which left Sean's life hanging in the balance. Although Sean is the main character, so it seems likely he'll make it out alive.

The synopsis for the third season (via Deadline) hints at a spiked drug shipment upturning the power balance in the show:

“As chaos erupts in London after a spiked shipment of cocaine kills hundreds, fan-favorite characters collide with new faces bound by blood ties, sparking brutal power struggles, unexpected alliances, and fierce rivalries.”

With Gangs of London's projected release window coming up, hopefully, audiences won't have to wait too long to find out what this means for the major characters.

Gangs of London is available on AMC+ and Netflix.