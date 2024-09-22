Is a Live-Action Futurama Movie With Ryan Reynolds Releasing In 2025?

A trailer for an alleged live-action Ryan Reynolds-led Futurama movie set for a 2025 release date has been picking up steam since emerging online.

Futurama has had an up-and-down existence since it debuted in March 1999. The hit animated comedy aired on Fox for four seasons before being cancelled, picked up by Comedy Central, and then cancelled again.

The show, however, has remained in the hearts and minds of many, most recently settling and finding a home with yet another revival on the Disney-owned Hulu streaming service. Beyond 2024's Season 9, the series has been renewed for a tenth and eleventh but plans outside that remain murky.

Is The Live-Action Futurama Movie Real?

Fans are confused after a trailer for what looks to be a live-action Futurama movie has made its way online.

Supposedly set to be released in 2025, the trailer is mostly centered on introducing audiences to its cast including Ryan Reynolds as series mainstay Philip J. Fry and Brie Larson as the one-eyed Turanga Leela.

The trailer itself, which can be seen on YouTube, is comprised of mostly still looks at the various actors as their characters a voice-over from Reynolds himself.

However convincing the trailer may be, this is nothing more than a concept piece made by fans.

The images of Reynolds and the rest of the cast are clearly AI-generated, just as the Deadpool actor's narration of the movie's events seems to be as well.

One can easily identify when these sorts of trailers originate from a generative artificial intelligence model by the slow-panning largely static images with no real movement to them.

More often than not, if one of these alleged trailers features this immediate tell, they come from AI sources and are not the work of a human being.

That has not stopped the wheels of speculation from turning among fans though. The trailer's comments section is awash with audience members calling for a live-action Futurama movie to be made.

Will a Futurama Movie Ever Happen?

While this particular trailer for a Futurama movie happened to be inauthentic, that is not to say a feature set in the beloved animated world will never happen.

As of writing, no plans have been made public for any sort of live-action Futurama film.

The franchise previously got the feature-length treatment in 2007 with the animated Bender's Big Score movie.

Instead of recasting the animated series' iconic voices with big-name actors (a la Ryan Reynolds), Bender's Big Score kept the show's voice cast for this straight-to-DVD adventure.

That was the last time Futurama and the movies were ever mentioned in the same conversation.

However, given the franchise's long tail, and ever-growing popularity amongst fans, another movie set in the universe feels like something that could happen.

Other popular animated series like The Simpsons and (more recently) Bob's Burgers have gotten the proper big-screen treatment, so, who is to say that Futurama could not as well?

Futurama is already set to come back for an 11th and 12th season, but nothing major beyond that has been planned.

What better way to cement the series amongst the greats of the medium than to finally do a proper Futurama: The Movie after that incoming Season 12?

For now, though, all fans can do is hope and wait that they someday get to see the world of Futurama on the big screen.

Futurama is now streaming on Hulu.