Fruity Pebbles Meaning In Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Explained

A cereal-themed incident caused things to snap, crackle, and pop on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Hulu’s The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, as the title would suggest, is a reality series that follows a group of young women who are members of the Mormon Church as well as social media influencers.

In 2022, a headline-grabbing scandal that members of this group were involved in broke into mainstream news in 2022. Secret Lives of Mormon Wives explores the fallout of the scandal, with a great many skeletons in the closet becoming exposed.

What’s With Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Fruity Pebbles?

In Episode 3 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives on Hulu, one of its stars, Whitney Leavitt, who at that point in the series has positioned herself as a sort of villainous figure, gifts a very large container of Fruity Pebbles cereal to her friend and co-star Demi Engemann.

Naturally, viewers may have been finding themselves asking “Why did this woman give an oversized, pink box of breakfast cereal to another woman?”

As it turns out, Fruity Pebbles have been used by Engemann in the boudoir for explicit but unspecified acts. Demi Engemann also went as far as to confess that she does have a specific fetish that concerns the sugary, Flintstones-endorsed product. No further concrete details were provided.

Apparently, Leavitt intended the gift as a lighthearted prank. But the jape was perceived as anything but by Engemann, who felt that her friend was putting intimate details on blast.

A Magically Delicious Scandal

Whatever one’s opinion of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ particular brand of reality programming may be, many have found the series difficult to look away from.

The show and the narrative it presents have proven particularly enticing for audiences, who can’t get enough of the strife-riddled dynamics between the main cast.

It speaks to a much more significant notion regarding reality television, and moreover, human nature. It’s like drivers slowing down to look at a police officer who has pulled another motorist over; people love drama.

The kind of scandalous, conflict-heavy, oft-risqué material showcased by shows like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and The Real Housewives of New Jersey, (which itself is a lightning rod for inter-cast blowouts) just seems to appeal to humankind at a very base level.

So, naturally, these types of shows are, in all likelihood, here to stay. As long as viewers continue to tune in and the format remains profitable, like it or not, reality television isn’t going anywhere.

All eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives can be streamed exclusively on Hulu.